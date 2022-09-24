“Not a fan of the live”: Shark Tank fans are disappointed with Season 14 Episode 1 having a live studio audience

Season 14 of Shark Tank premiered on Friday on ABC with a live studio audience episode. It was the first time the show went live, but fans were not impressed with the outcome.

In Episode 1, three aspiring entrepreneurs appeared on the show to deliver their respective business pitches. Based on earlier seasons, the episodes were filmed days before their airing. Thus, the final outcome looked crisp and chaos-free.

However, the live audience episode (Season 14 Episode 1) was not flawless as the studio audience clapping, cheering, and booing disturbed the continuity. Fans didn’t appreciate Shark Tank Season 14 premiere having live spectators as it made it difficult for the viewers at home to watch.

Melissa @MelissaAnne_78 @ABCSharkTank #SharkTank Already not a fan of this live audience setup for #SharkTank Live. I watch solely for new businesses to support. I don't need a cheering audience for that It's so distracting. Please tell me this isn't a permanent change. So difficult to watch. Already not a fan of this live audience setup for #SharkTankLive. I watch solely for new businesses to support. I don't need a cheering audience for that It's so distracting. Please tell me this isn't a permanent change. So difficult to watch. 😬 @ABCSharkTank #SharkTank

The outcome was noisy, which made it difficult to hear what the entrepreneurs and sharks were saying.

Fans slam live audience concept of Shark Tank

Shark Tank fans were excited to see their favorite show return with a brand new season. This time, the producers decided to make the first episode extra special by adding a live audience to the mix.

It was the first time the show ever went live. However, fans were not impressed with Episode 1 as they found it “lame” and claimed that the episode was “worse than the taped ones.”

Catti B @bone_abby_tetes Not a fan of the live audience but the interactive questions is a cool concept #SharkTank Not a fan of the live audience but the interactive questions is a cool concept #SharkTank

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



Why did they think this was a good idea? The audio is janky, and the audience doesn't know how to shut up to be able to hear people.



Anyway that's my only tweet for here. I only came on the tag to see twitters opinion on the live show and y'all don't disappoint.Why did they think this was a good idea? The audio is janky, and the audience doesn't know how to shut up to be able to hear people.Anyway that's my only tweet for here. #SharkTank I only came on the tag to see twitters opinion on the live show and y'all don't disappoint. 😂Why did they think this was a good idea? The audio is janky, and the audience doesn't know how to shut up to be able to hear people. Anyway that's my only tweet for here. #SharkTank

She’s @ejgtdkfffkff This new live thing is so lame. Audience booing and cheering every other sentence is terrible. What a mistake. #sharktank This new live thing is so lame. Audience booing and cheering every other sentence is terrible. What a mistake. #sharktank

wyatt_domingo @ToomuchTvTony I see why #sharktank hasn’t done a live show before, they’re talking over each other worse than the taped show. #SharkTankLive I see why #sharktank hasn’t done a live show before, they’re talking over each other worse than the taped show. #SharkTankLive https://t.co/tiodlWtJDJ

Novafan23 @Novafan23

#SharkTank The sharks are all talking over each other and some can't seem to get a word in. Not sure if I like this. #SharkTank Live The sharks are all talking over each other and some can't seem to get a word in. Not sure if I like this. #SharkTank #SharkTankLive

CCC @chazapher I’m not a fan of this #SharkTankLive it’s hard to hear with everyone’s mic at the same level and add an audience on top of that. #sharktank I hope they only do this once. I’m not a fan of this #SharkTankLive it’s hard to hear with everyone’s mic at the same level and add an audience on top of that. #sharktank I hope they only do this once.

🇺🇸Duane Eaves🇺🇸 @teameaves Shark tank live canned applause absolutely horrific. Just so bad and not reflective of what the show is. Sorry. Huge fan now checked out. #sharktank Shark tank live canned applause absolutely horrific. Just so bad and not reflective of what the show is. Sorry. Huge fan now checked out. #sharktank

Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 1 recap

Episode 1 of Shark Tank Season 14 was an interesting installment to watch as the show tried the concept of a live studio audience for the first time. Although the outcome was not flawless, the businesses that were showcased got good deals.

Three pitches were made in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 1. The first to arrive in the tank were Stacey and Jeff Grace from Los Angeles, CA, and their company was KENT. The brand sells underwear, which is made from natural materials and is compostable.

The pair offered $200 for 5% equity on Shark Tank. Barbara Corcoran wanted to make a deal with 20% stake, while Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John offered the same deal of $200 for 15% stake. Stacey and Jeff confessed that they were targeting Daymond John as he’s into fashion business and thus, made deal with him.

Next in the tank was married couple Nina and Sina Farzin, who came to showcase their business called oogiebear. It is a product that removes boogers from babies and helps them breathe easily. Apart from the booger picker, the founders showcased several baby-related products to the sharks that the company was selling.

The couple wanted to grow their business and thus offered $400 for 5% stake. They clarified that they made millions and so they were not on the show for money. Nina confessed that she learnt business from watching the show and was a big fan of Barbara. They got an offer by Kevin O’Leary (Mr. Wonderful), then a Lori and Mark combined deal, and also, an offer from Barbara and Robert. Barbara and Robert accepted oogiebear founders’ revised deal stating $600 for 10% stake.

Last founder to come in the tank in the premiere episode was a returning entrepreneur named Tate. The Oregon native first appeared on the show in Season 12 to showcase his business, Pizza Pack. At the time, he didn’t get any deals, but Season 14 turned out to be lucky for him. Not only was he offered deals by Daymond, Lori, and Kevin (with royalties), but Mark asked him for a price to buy his company. Tate asked for $5 million, which Mark brought down to $1.5 million. Things didn’t work out between the shark and Tate, so the latter decided to go with Lori’s offer — $100 for 13% stake.

In the premiere episode of Shark Tank Season 14, all three founders got deals. The concept of the next episode will return to old ones, which means no live audience.

Shark Tank will air a new episode every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

