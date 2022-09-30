Turbo Trusser on Shark Tank: Cost, founders, where to buy and more about rapid trussing device

Kirk Hyust and Brian Halasinski will appear on episode 2 of Shark Tank on September 30, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC to pitch their product, Turbo Trusser, a gadget that helps in cooking meat evenly and keeps it juicy. As per their Instagram,

“The Turbo Trusser is a rapid trussing device for use with chickens, and turkeys.”

The duo will pitch their “rapid trussing device designed to cook the perfect bird every time” in front of Sharks Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

About Turbo Trusser founders featured on Shark Tank

Entrepreneurs from Canton, Ohio, Kirk Hyust and Brian Halasinski, hope to hook a Shark with their product, Turbo Trusser, a stainless steel contraption that trusses turkeys and chickens quickly and effectively.

The two became friends about seven years ago when Kirk renovated Brian’s home.

Kirk is the vice president of Turbo Trusser and vice president of product development for Hall of Fame Innovations, LLC. The graduate of Culinary Institute of America has also invented the patented Kirk Wrench. He is currently a coach with Nevada-based Invent Right. Brian is president of Turbo Trusser, LLC. Besides having a long medical sales career, he also has a background in product development and bringing innovative products to the retail market. He graduated from Kent State University with a business degree and an MBA from Malone University.

Brian had previously applied for Shark Tank when their product was launched, but they did not receive a response. A few months later, he again filled out the application form after hitting $50,000 in sales. This time, Brain heard back from Shark Tank producers in April, asking for more information.

After months of waiting, the entrepreneurs were asked to visit Los Angeles to film a segment for Shark Tank. As per IndeOnline.com, Brian said:

"They told you throughout the whole process as they continued to narrow it down there were no guarantees you were going to move on. Even if you taped the show, it didn't guarantee your (segment) would ever be seen on TV.”

Their efforts have finally paid off as the duo will now be seen in the new episode of Shark Tank.

About Turbo Trusser and its costs

Turbo Trusser hit the market in late 2021 and is now available in 80 retail stores across the United States and Canada. The product has also been shipped to customers in Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Scotland.

In the first 90 days on the market, the device made more than $65,000 in sales. Brian said:

"You always want to sell more but being able to generate that kind of sales with very little marketing experience or dollars is pretty good.”

The device is made of dishwasher-safe stainless steel with a turkey or chicken design. Turbo Trusser can be used in “Ovens, Grills, Smokers, Roasters, Rotisserie’s, Deep Fryers & Air Fryers,” as per its official website, turbotrusser.com.

The device is designed and manufactured in Northeast Ohio. The wire is made by Wire Products of Cleveland, while the Cleveland Metal Stamping stamps the shape.

Packaging of Turbo Trusser is done by Kirk, Brian, and his wife, Bre, in their warehouse. The product retails for $14.99 and can be ordered on Amazon or their website, turbotrusser.com.

Tune in on ABC on Friday to watch Kirk and Brian pitching for Turbo Trusser in the new episode of Shark Tank.

