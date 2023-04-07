Burlap and Barrel on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, founders, and more about the spice business

Popular reality series Shark Tank is all set to air a brand new episode on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC. It is all set to document four aspiring businesses and their founders pitching their products and ideas to the sharks.

Throughout the course of the episode, viewers will get to witness a variety of business visions and ideas and also get first-hand experience of dealing with multiple negotiations.

On this week's episode, the co-founders of Burlap and Barrel will pitch their business venture to the sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec.

If Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch's idea is well received, then the business deal will be up for negotiation from both parties until the sharks make a final deal.

American actress and businesswoman Gweneth Paltrow will appear as a guest shark for the upcoming episode. Viewers will have to wait and see if the sharks invest in the company.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow; an alternative to cremation services; a stylish travel accessory; organic cooking spices; a convenient service for nursing mothers; an update on Yellow Leaf Hammocks."

More details about Shark Tank pitchers Burlap and Barrel explored

Episode 19 of Shark Tank will feature co-founders Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch pitching Burlap and Barrel to the sharks. The duo manages the natural herbs and spices business. Ethan has a background in cooking and logistics, while Yosef has experience in digital marketing.

According to the official show bio, the duo started the company in 2016 with the objective of "building international spice supply chains that are equitable, transparent, and traceable."

The company partners with farmers and pays them directly in amounts that are almost ten times higher than the price they'd get from big companies. Sourcing the spices directly from the farmers results in fresher and more natural herbs reaching the hands of the consumers.

According to the Shark Tank bio, Burlap and Barrel made over $5 million in sales as of 2022. They have also paid out $1.7 million to their partner farmers since 2016.

The company has different kinds of spices in their online store. They have individual spices as well as spice collections. Spices include cardamom, chillies and papirikas, cinnamon, herbs, peppercorns, vanilla, and much more. Audiences can also build their own set and add collaborations of different varieties to their cart.

Burlap and Barrel vouches for non-irradiated and no-filter spices. They have asked their followers to stock up on the spices for free shipping over $45 before they appear on Shark Tank.

Their website reads:

"Single origin spices sourced directly from small farms around the world. Our spices are harvested by hand, dried naturally, grown organically whenever possible, and packed with flavor."

Their spices come in a 2-ounce or 16-ounce jar. The prices for most of them range somewhere between $8.99 and $9.99.

Collaborations range from $33.99 to $66.99. They have also marked the bestsellers and limited edition spices. Audiences landing on the website can also enjoy an interesting spice quiz.

Burlap and Barrel is also active with their business on their Instagram page, which has over 52K followers. They also have a link to the website in their bio.

Episode 19 of Shark Tank will feature other aspiring businesses like Cincha, Milkify, and Parting Stone. Yellow Leaf Hammocks, who received an investment from Daniel Lubetzky back in season 11, will be seen making an appearance and giving an update on where their business stands today.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Shark Tank this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC.

