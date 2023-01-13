Metric Mate on Shark Tank: Meet the founders and their business

Shark Tank’s upcoming episode is set to feature four new products. The founders will individually pitch to the sharks to get the funding they need to make their products better.

One of the companies set to appear on the show is 'Metric Mate' whose product allows people to turn any strength training equipment into SMART equipment.

With the company, the founders aim to provide people with “access to top-tier training and data analytics.”

Tune in on Shark Tank season 14's upcoming episode in Friday, January 14, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Metric Mate makes an appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Metric Mate is one of the four products that is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank. The Metric Mate uses T.A.P (training accountability partner) technology to help keep track of workout regimens and monitor training performance.

It also gives pre and post-workout guidance via a virtual assistant. This eliminates the need for manually tracking one’s workout.

The product comes with a patented sensor that allows tracking and also transmits data through bluetooth to the Metric Mate app, which is free to use. The company also allows people to take a T.A.P. assessment for a 15-minute workout, which analyses the output of muscles and helps track their fitness.

Currently, the assessment is only available in Atlanta and Georgia but it can be scheduled on the website for $45.

Customers can also pre-order the sensor on the website for $199 and a Metric Mate t-shirt for $19.99. The upcoming Shark Tank product is Arrow certified and was a part of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovate Companies.

Meet the founders

M-T Strckland, Braxton Davis, and Ecleamus Ricks will make their way to Shark Tank season 14 to get funding to get their company moving. The three friends and Morehouse College graduates started working on Metric Mate in 2017.

M-T Strckland (CEO)

While in Morehouse, M-T studied Mathematics and went to Rolla, Montana, to be a part of the electrical engineering program focusing on programmable logic controllers. Post his education, he worked in some of the top product supply chains in the world.

Before co-founding Metric Mate, he worked in various organizations, starting with the University of Notre Dame where he worked as a computer and electrical engineering research intern followed by an electrical engineer and maintenance electrician at Nucor-Yamato Steel in 2010.

M-T is also the founder and CEO of Batter UP: America’s Pasttime REIMAGINED, he's also the co-founder and CEO of Strickly Unlimited.

His LinkedIn bio states:

"I am a very ambitious polymath who lives every day by the words of the great Benjamin E. Mays... 'Whatever you do, strive to do it so well that no man living, no man dead, no man yet to be born can do it better.'"

Ecleamus Ricks, Jr (CTO)

While at Morehouse, he studied computer science and electrical engineering. Following his time at Morehouse, he was a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology. While working as a software engineer, he earned a master's degree in Software Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin.

Braxton Davis (CSO)

He has an undergraduate degrees in physics and a degree in electrical engineering from Morehouse College.

Braxton also earned J.D. from Georgia State Univerisity’s College of Law. He is the founder of the National Council on Patent Practicum, which focuses on women and minorities within the patent profession and currently works as an associate general counsel for patents with Facebook.

The three are set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 to pitch Metric Mate to the sharks in the upcoming episode airing on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

