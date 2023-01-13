What time will Shark Tank season 14 episode 11 air on ABC? DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to appear as guest shark

Shark Tank season 14 returns with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, a new batch of entrepreneurs will pitch their dreams and ideas to the sharks in hopes they will invest in it and help them grow bigger than ever before. This time, the sharks will be joined by a guest shark who made his own American dream come true.

Tony Xu is the CEO of DoorDash, who was inspired to create a food delivery system to help people like his mother. As for DoorDash, he said:

"DoorDash exists today to empower those like my Mom who came here with a dream to make it on their own. Fighting for the underdog is part of who I am and what we stand for as a company."

Shark Tank season 14 episode 11 will air on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Tony Xu joins the sharks in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 14 has featured several guest sharks as well as a large number of entrepreneurs hoping to impress these sharks enough for them to invest in their brands and products.

One of the sharks set to appear in the upcoming episode of the ABC show is Tony Xu, who was born in China and moved to the United States when he was five years old. He changed his name from Xu Xun to Tony Xu so that Westerners would find it easier to pronounce.

While Shark Tank’s guest shark’s mother was a doctor in China, after the move she had to work multiple jobs, including as a server at a restaurant to support the family. Tony worked in the same restaurant as a server at an early age. He credited this experience as being the inspiration behind creating DoorDash.

Xu has a bachelor’s degree in Art and Science from Berkeley University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Stanford. He founded the company with Andy Fang and Stanley Tang while studying at Stanford University.

As of July 2022, institutional investors own over 50% of the company, while Sequoia Capital Operations LLC is the company’s largest shareholding with 9.7%. The second and the third highest shares are held at 8.4% and 6.3% respectively, while Tony Xu holds 2.6% of the total shares.

When the company went public, the Shark Tank guest shark made it into the billionaire’s list in 2020. That same year, he was included in the World’s 40 Most Influential Young Minds and Leaders Under the age of 40 list.

Other guest investors to appear in Shark Tank season 14 include Gwyneth Paltrow, actress-turned-entrepreneur, Emma Grede, co-founder of Good America, Peter Jones from Dragon’s Den, Daniel Lubetzky founder of Kind, and Kendra Scott.

More about the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, four more entrepreneurs will take to the stage and pitch their ideas to the sharks. Metric Mate, Wildwonder, Kinfield, and Cabinet Health all appear on the show, with their individual founders explaining to the sharks why investing in their products is a good idea.

Tune in on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens next on the upcoming episode of season 14.

