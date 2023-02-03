Shark Tank season 14: No new episode airing this week

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday evening on ABC, but this week, the show will not air a new installment.

Last week, Shark Tank season 14 episode 13 featured four businesses, out of which three got deals. At the end of the episode, the reality TV series aired a preview for episode 14, featuring Emma Grede as the guest shark.

Unfortunately, the ABC show will not air a new episode this Friday. While there will be an airing of the show, it will be an old episode. Instead of episode 14, the business-themed series will air episode 6 on Friday, February 3, 2023, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

New episode of Shark Tank season 14 will air after two weeks

Shark Tank season 14 has gone on a two-week break. The official press site of ABC mentioned that the upcoming episode 14 will air on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch previous episodes on the network’s website or Hulu.

Emma Grede will be the guest shark

Shark Tank season 14 episode 14 will feature Emma Grede as the guest shark. The Good American and SKIMS co-founder started making appearances on the show last season.

She will join the panel of sharks, which generally includes Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 14 reads:

“Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank are best friends from Dana Point, California, and Rye, New York, who hope the Sharks sink their teeth into their all-in-one product aimed at keeping smiles fresh and bright.”

It further states:

“Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles present their solution to a growing problem in the apparel industry with their recycling service; while an entrepreneur from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pitches her easy-to-apply anti-chafing product that “saves thighs.” Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from New York City who is on a mission to challenge the way the coffee industry operates by empowering women farmers and laborers with her beverage originating from her African roots.”

Four business pitches will be presented in the new episode, which will air in two weeks.

ABC will rerun episode 6 this week

Instead of a new episode, Shark Tank season 14 will rerun episode 6 this Friday, February 3, 2023. For those who have not watched the episode, it featured the investor/Dragon Peter Jones from the British (original) version, Dragon’s Den as the guest shark.

Episode 6 welcomed four businesses — Collars and Co., Nana Hats, SquareKeg, and Wondry. The panel of sharks included Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and guest shark Peter Jones.

The description of Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 stated:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel. An entrepreneur from Spokane, Washington, pitches his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes.”

It continued:

“An entrepreneur from San Diego, California, hopes the Sharks go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device. A husband and wife from Plano, Texas, hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection.”

All four entrepreneurs got deals in season 14, episode 6 of the reality TV show.

Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy the old episode of Shark Tank this week, while a new episode will air on February 17, 2023.

All previous episodes are available on ABC’s site and Hulu.

