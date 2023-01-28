Why didn’t Copy Keyboard get a deal in Shark Tank season 14 episode 13? Robert Herjavec called the product “crap”

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 13, entrepreneur Scotty Trujillo took the copy-paste process to a whole new level by showcasing his product Copy Keyboard.

The product is a compact keyboard with just copy and paste buttons to make the process easier. The Sharks were impressed with Scotty’s business pitch but didn’t think that the product was of any use to them. Hence, the Copy Keyboard founder was left empty-handed in the latest episode.

The last shark to share an opinion on the product was Robert Herjavec. Scotty looked at him with some hope of getting a deal. Mark Cuban, too, encouraged Robert to invest in Copy Keyboard.

The latter then responded by saying that he loved the pitch and the entrepreneur, adding that the product was “crap.”

Sharks’ reasons for not investing in Copy Keyboard

Scotty Trujillo appeared in Shark Tank season 14 episode 13 to present his innovation, Copy Keyboard. The product makes work easy for those who have to go through the process of CTRL+C and CTRL+V on keyboards to copy-paste multiple data.

Copy Keyboard comes with just two buttons, copy and paste. The user has to plug the device into a USB port to make it work. Scotty’s major business happens through TikTok, where viewers love the product.

On Shark Tank, Scotty came in with a deal of $40,000 for a 25% stake in his company, which he runs from his kitchen. The product is worth around $20 and has not been patented.

While the sharks loved Scotty’s energy-filled presentation, they didn’t think it was the right business for them to invest in. Mark Cuban pointed out that Copy Keyboard has many competitors in the market and anyone can master the concept. So, he was out.

Daymond John mentioned that he was a phone guy and did not carry a laptop or work on any such device. As he didn’t have a need to copy-paste any data, Daymond didn’t think it was his kind of business, so he was also out. Lori Greiner, too, felt the business was not for her.

Kevin O’Leary initially looked like he was interested but then Scotty mentioned that his product was not patented, which made the shark decide not to invest in the company. Finally, it was Robert Herjavec’s turn and he admitted that he found the entrepreneur “captivating” but the product “crap.” He stated that he wanted to invest in the company but he would not do so.

During the pitch, Scotty mentioned that he made $42,000 in sales in less than a year but then things went sideways. Due to a lack of products and more demand from customers, Scotty had to add “pre-order” on his website. He needed help from a shark to get things done in a faster and more efficient manner.

Unfortunately, none of the sharks gave Scotty an offer in Shark Tank season 14 episode 13.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 13 recap

While Copy Keyboard didn’t get any offers from the sharks, the other three businesses got deals. The first entry, FryAway, got a combined deal from Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban for $2,50,000 and 22% equity in the company.

The next founder into the tank was Tog Samphel, founder of AnyTongs. He received an offer from Daymond John — $150,000 for 49% shares. Everyone was surprised when the entrepreneur said yes to the offer.

Copy Keyboard’s Scotty was the third entrepreneur to enter the tank with his pitch. He was the only founder who didn’t get a deal in Shark Tank season 14 episode 13.

The fourth business pitch was by Slick Barrier founders Aaron and Tony Gonzales. They were also receiving rejections from the sharks until Lori decided to give them a chance but on her condition. She offered “$100K + $400K as a loan for a 15% stake.” Eventually, the Slick Barrier founders accepted the offer.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank season 14 will return with a brand new episode next Friday, February 3, 2023, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

