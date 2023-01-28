Why are Shark Tank fans surprised with AnyTongs founders’ deal with Daymond John in season 14 episode 13?

Shark Tank season 14 aired episode 13 on ABC on Friday, featuring four business pitches. One of the businesses was AnyTongs, founded by Tog Samphel.

Tog’s AnyTongs sells a V-shaped device that can be used as regular tongs by locking in forks or spoons in it. While his product impressed the sharks, none of them wanted to get into business with him as his sales were not up to the mark.

However, shark Daymond John thought of giving the entrepreneur a chance, but asked for a whopping 49% equity in his company. To everyone’s surprise, Tog accepted the deal. Fans couldn’t believe that the founder made the deal with Daymond.

In addition to Daymond, Shark Tank season 14 episode 13 panel of sharks also included Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

Fans share multiple opinions on AnyTongs

AnyTongs founder Tog Samphel came to Shark Tank with an offer of $150,000 for 20%. He mentioned that he had no patent and that he sold $7,000 worth of products through Kickstarter.

One product of AnyTongs cost $19.99, which the sharks thought was pretty expensive. When most of the sharks backed out, Daymond too seemed like he won’t make an offer. But he did.

Daymond asked for 49% equity in Tog’s company, which meant the entrepreneur would have only 1% extra control over his own business. During the negotiations, Tog got a little defensive and was all ready to sell his company to a shark after giving them a lecture on his family values.

Although Tog got a deal, fans had a lot of opinions on the founder and his business. They were first surprised that Tog agreed to make a deal with Daymond and secondly, fans found the product a bit overpriced. They also commented on Tog’s behavior.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Novafan23 @Novafan23

#SharkTank I can't believe he gave up 49%! I can't believe he gave up 49%!#SharkTank

Mrs. R @mrsjohn45 @ABCSharkTank @anytongs It doesn't seem practical. You can't use them at a family picnic. You can't use it on a buffet. Nothing we would buy. @ABCSharkTank @anytongs It doesn't seem practical. You can't use them at a family picnic. You can't use it on a buffet. Nothing we would buy.

Sarah Preston @Sarah_Morgan356 20 dollars for tongs! I can go to dollar tree and get one for 1.25 I’m with Wonderful on that! 🤣 #SharkTank 20 dollars for tongs! I can go to dollar tree and get one for 1.25 I’m with Wonderful on that! 🤣#SharkTank

Daymond John initially implied that he didn’t like the product, but later made a smart deal with AnyTongs founder Tog.

Kevin O’Leary rejected Tog’s offer because he found the product expensive.

Robert Herjavec backed out by stating that the entrepreneur had a passion for design, which would not be the only factor in selling the product in the market.

Lori Greiner didn’t think the product was for her, while Mark Cuban declared himself out as he felt that the business was not going great with just $7,000 in sales.

Four businesses appeared on Shark Tank

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 13, four businesses were featured — FryAway, AnyTongs, Copy Keyboard, and Slick Barrier.

Except for Copy Keyboard, the rest of the three businesses got deals from the sharks. Explaining the companies’ pitches in one line, the official synopsis of Shark Tank season 14 episode 13 reads:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from New Orleans who presents her solution to a serious problem in the kitchen with her nontoxic product that magically helps dispose of cooking oils safely. An entrepreneur from Clifton, New Jersey, pitches his versatile tool that instantly transforms eating utensils into a common kitchen accessory.”

It further stated:

“An entrepreneur from Fresno, California, doesn’t want to take any shortcuts in the Tank and introduces his viral device designed to help save time and lessen fatigue. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Gilbert, Arizona, who share their product designed to prevent creepy crawlers from intruding your home.”

Lori Greiner played the perfect investor in the latest episode as she offered deals to two businesses, out of four. FryAway made a combined deal with Lori and Mark Cuban, while the shark signed an offer with Slick Barrier founders as well.

Viewers can watch the latest episode on Hulu on Saturday or on ABC’s website.

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes