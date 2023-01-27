FryAway on Shark Tank: Here’s how Laura Lady’s product transforms used cooking oil into solid organic waste

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode on Friday. It will feature four new products as entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to sharks as they hope to get the funding they need to take their dreams to the next level.

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode is FryAway by Laura Body. The founder and CEO of the company have a solution for disposing of leftover oil in the kitchen.

Shark Tank season 14, episode 13, will air on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

FryAway on Shark Tank season 14

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, Laura Lady takes the stage to promote her product, which aims to make everyday oil disposal easier and cleaner.

FryAway is a “plant-based, non-toxic powder” that transforms used cooking oil into a solid form so it can be disposed of properly. The website states that cleaning up used oil is a messy task and is often done in a way that impacts the environment.

It added:

"I asked my favorite search engine “how to properly dispose of used cooking oil” and was horrified to learn how much oil ends up where it shouldn’t, in our plumbing. Oil that high fives other waste products along the way, creating huge FATBERGS and causing major disruptions in our sewer pipes and to our environment."

Laura, who enjoys cooking, especially fried food, decided to take matters into her own hands, which led to the creation of the Shark Tank season 14 product. Lady and her family moved to Webster during Covid, and within six months, she came up with the powder and finally launched the company in June 2021.

The founder is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she studied Business Studies, International Trade, and Finance, followed by her time at the International University of Japan, where she did her MBA as an exchange student.

She started her professional journey by working as a global marketing manager at VOOZ in South Korea for two years. She then worked with Mattel in Los Angeles and LEGO Group in Denmark for four years. During her time at the LEGO Group, she worked as a senior marketing manager and Global Marketing Director.

Her LinkedIn bio states:

"I set out on an entrepreneurial journey that would meld my professional and personal passions into a range of products that would take the guesswork and mess out of proper cooking oil disposal: FryAway."

Three variations of the Shark Tank season 14 product are available on Amazon and its website. The Pan Fry starts at $9.99 but can also be bought in a set of four for $36 and can absorb up to 2 cups of oil.

The Deep Fry can hold up to 8 cups of oil and is available for $12.99 or $35 for three packs. The largest pack, the Super Fry, costs $15.99 and is available in a three-pack for $43 and includes a scoop for easy measuring.

Tune in on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch Shark Tank season 14, episode 13.

