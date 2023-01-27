AnyTongs on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, where to buy, and more about the business

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with a new episode this week. It will feature four new businesses as they attempt to impress the sharks and get the funding to take their businesses to a new level.

One of the products set to appear on the ABC show is AnyTongs, a pair of tongs that lets consumers use utensils as tongs. Tom Samphel founded the appliance in 2020.

Shark Tank season 14, episode 13, will air on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

All about AnyTongs ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is AnyTongs. They are on a mission to create “innovative and convenient kitchen tools” to make cooking and food handling easier. The founder, Sam, and his team believe that there is too much unnecessary “junk” in one’s kitchen.

With the Shark Tank product, they aim to promote food safety. Utensils are one of the ways through which bacteria travel from food to food, and the product aims to promote clean eating.

The website states:

"When handling food, clean tongs are essential for avoiding cross-contamination. With Anytongs, you'll always have a clean pair ready by easily swapping out utensils."

AnyTong allows consumers to switch tongs easily, so the flow of cooking doesn’t get obstructed, and lets the users turn any piece of flatware into tongs.

Tom Samphel founded AnyTongs in 2020 and was inspired by his mother using clothes, pins, and tape to make makeshift tongs. In the first year, he wanted to test the market and started a Kickstarter campaign, which helped him raise $33,454.

The Shark Tank entrepreneur graduated from Montclair State University, where he studied art and design. Before branching out with the kitchen appliance, he worked for almost 15 years in multiple organizations and has over a decade’s worth of experience in design.

His first job was with AOL Entertainment in 2005 as an experience designer, followed by working with Nintendo for four years as a Creative Lead and Visual Designer. In 2021, he worked with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, as a product designer, followed by being the head of product design at Loop in 2022.

AnyTongs, which are described as "incredibly practical and high quality," is available on Amazon. It continues by saying that customers may get the best out of both worlds with one clip.

It continues:

"Perfect for indoor and outdoor cooking events. These chef tongs are strong enough for flipping meat, tossing salads, grilling BBQ (barbecue), stir-fries, or picking up cumbersome food. Use multiple tongs with your existing utensils set without letting all the extra clumsiness take up valuable storage space in your kitchen."

The Shark Tank product is available on the official website anytongs.com and can be purchased as a single piece or in bundles. A single pack costs $12.99, while the two-pack bundle costs $19.99. The products have been featured on Mashable, GadgetFlow, Trendhunter, The Grommet, Tom’s Finds, and more.

Tune in on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch AnyTongs on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

