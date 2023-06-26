"Using him for money!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans call out Jasmine for not signing Gino's prenup

We are just four episodes into 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 and Gino and Jasmine have already broken up. The pair got into a huge argument when the latter refused to sign a prenup made by Gino after almost a year of engagement.

Gino is afraid that Jasmine will continue to live the luxurious life of Panama in America. Therefore, he wanted to protect his investments, which he has been saving ever since he started working while in college.

He felt that Jasmine would even take away his retirement money for his lifestyle and fumbled while explaining the situation to her. Jasmine was very offended by this proposal and called him stupid. She accused him of being disrespectful and broke the engagement in the restaurant itself. Gino did not try to solve the issues initially and felt that Jasmine did not want him to protect his assets.

Jasmine was afraid that just like her previous marriage, she would walk away with nothing if they got divorced. She slammed Gino for not knowing her even after dating for two years. She even refused to sign a proposal that gave her the maximum amount of money if Gino initiated the divorce, but the minimum amount of money if she cheated.

Jasmine yelled at him, saying that she will not marry him with a prenup. She also asked him to pack his stuff.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for not signing the protective prenup and felt that she was using Gino for his money, given that he pays for her rent, lifestyle and even bought her $300 hair extensions.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine for kicking Gino out of the apartment he pays for

Gino did not shy away from accusing Jasmine of being a bad s*xual partner, despite the fact that he had taken blue pills in the morning to make love to her. Jasmine then compared him to all of her exes, stating that all of them were young and had more money than him. Gino asked her why she was still in touch with her exes but she did not respond.

Jasmine has still not told her partner that she rented this apartment - which Gino is paying for - to become neighbors with her ex-boyfriend.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for yelling and crying during the whole pre-nup conversation. Thye felt that she just needed money and slammed her for trying to kick Gino out of the apartment, when he was tthe one paying for it.

Sha @sahimpsmith The way Jasmine is with Gino how is this ok she’s abusive #90DayFiance The way Jasmine is with Gino how is this ok she’s abusive #90DayFiance

The Nate Guy @natedawg061987 Jasmine is not going to leave him. After everything else they’ve gone through, and all the other theatrics she’s shown, this is just another mark on their timeline. #90dayfiance Jasmine is not going to leave him. After everything else they’ve gone through, and all the other theatrics she’s shown, this is just another mark on their timeline. #90dayfiance

Single In Atlanta @singleinatlanta #90DayFiance Jasmine would have to deal with me until I leave because I wouldn’t go anywhere if I’m paying that $3K rent! #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Jasmine would have to deal with me until I leave because I wouldn’t go anywhere if I’m paying that $3K rent! #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



#90DayFiance Jasmine: Get out of my house! The apartment that you pay for because my plan is to take all of your money! I can't believe you think I'm a golddigger! #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days Jasmine: Get out of my house! The apartment that you pay for because my plan is to take all of your money! I can't believe you think I'm a golddigger!#90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days https://t.co/epbljElKlW

Jasmine hopes that Gino will pay for her things in America

Gino has been paying for Jasmine's stuff for a long time and even bought her very expensive hair extensions from America. Jasmine thanked Gino for the same and said that when they get married she won't have to pay for anything.

This triggered him and he decided to ask for a prenup in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, . The last time Gino had brought it up, they got into a very big fight. This time was no different.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

