"That’s stupid"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Gino for his rude behavior towards Jasmine

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 3 aired on TLC this Sunday, June 18, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an intense argument between Jasmine and Gino over peelers and cutting boards! Gino refused to help his girlfriend cook without the "proper equipment." Jasmine even taught him how to peel a carrot with a knife but he absolutely refused to help her and went inside the room to take a nap.

He knew that Jasmine was crying outside in the kitchen but he didn't go to calm her down immediately. He did not even offer her water and later asked her to leave the room so that he could sleep peacefully. Jasmine had been waiting for Gino for many months and this is their last visit before she gets her K1 visa for America.

Gino did not even touch Jasmine when she asked him to sleep with her and pretended to be asleep. He said that Jasmine pushing him and spending so much of his money has changed his feelings and now he did not even want to get intimate with her.

Jasmine apologized to him after every fight and was worried that they were going to waste their three-week-long vacation. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Gino for his behavior and for fighting Jasmine without any reason, calling him "stupid."

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun Gino.. why did you go back to Jasmine just to ignore her? That’s stupid #90DayFiance Gino.. why did you go back to Jasmine just to ignore her? That’s stupid #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Gino wants Jasmine to leave him

Gino is currently playing for Jasmine's expensive $3000 rented apartment and is waiting for her K1 visa to be approved. He did not seem excited to see Jasmine after so long and instead ignored her most of the time in her room.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were suspicious of his intentions and felt that he was urging Jasmine to break up with him.

Wax Policial Poetic @ALV091114 I'm team Jasmine all the way. Gino is a loser who gets upset over minor things. She needs a strong man who can protect her and treat her like a Queen. #90DayFiance I'm team Jasmine all the way. Gino is a loser who gets upset over minor things. She needs a strong man who can protect her and treat her like a Queen. #90DayFiance

Jenn Baker (she/her) @jbakernyc Jasmine is being WAY calmer right now and I honestly do not understand why she is with Gino. I do not get it. #90DayFiance Jasmine is being WAY calmer right now and I honestly do not understand why she is with Gino. I do not get it. #90DayFiance

Chucky Dreamz @tha_dreamwave I think Gino wants out now and is looking for any reasons to stay away from Jasmine. #90dayfiance I think Gino wants out now and is looking for any reasons to stay away from Jasmine. #90dayfiance

Ali 🫧 @alibusseyy I am convinced Gino is just doing everything he can to make Jasmine break up with him bc he’s too scared to dump her. #90dayfiance beforethe90days #90dayfiance I am convinced Gino is just doing everything he can to make Jasmine break up with him bc he’s too scared to dump her. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance https://t.co/P2Uoj1I5uJ

Scoutliterary @Scoutliterary After this episode, it looks like Gino may be on the spectrum. #90DayFiance After this episode, it looks like Gino may be on the spectrum. #90DayFiance

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Gino this is the dumbest fight of all… he’s upset over a potato peeler and cutting board. It should never be this deep. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance beforethe90days don’t bring them back anymore. Gino this is the dumbest fight of all… he’s upset over a potato peeler and cutting board. It should never be this deep. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days don’t bring them back anymore. https://t.co/uyHH8UIEh6

AL @MissSchliez Gino: I’m just frustrated, bc Jasmine doesn’t understand how important a cutting board is to me. #90DayFiance Gino: I’m just frustrated, bc Jasmine doesn’t understand how important a cutting board is to me. #90DayFiance

Gino and Jasmine have not been physically intimate for a long time

Jasmine was seen complaining to a doctor that her boyfriend refused to have s*x with her. She even got an operation to become a virgin again but Gino started to complain about Jasmine's lifestyle as soon as he entered the apartment. He said that he won't be able to afford a home like this in the USA and immediately went for a nap.

Jasmine asked him to restart their relationship and wanted them to have fun together while cooking. However, Gino threw a fit when Jasmine gave him a knife to peel the vegetables and there was no chopping board in her house. Later, Jasmine apologized for forcing him to work and stepped out of the room so that he could sleep.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

