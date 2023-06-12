Temptation Island season 5 contestant list: Meet the singles from the USA Network dating show

Temptation Island season 5 is making a scorching comeback with a new cast and exciting new twists to the classic series. This revamped version of the OG series, originally aired in the 2000s, brings eight single women and seven single men to the Island to party with the four couples as they try to figure out their relationships.

Temptation Island season 5 provides those four couples struggling with commitment issues an opportunity to test the strength of their relationship while surrounded by attractive singles.

Returning as the host for season 5 is Mark L. Walberg revealed the first twist, explaining,

"We're going to do something we've never done on Temptation Island. Singles, you will have the option to send a message as well."

The fans will see what ultimately unfolds as Temptation Island season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. Till then, let's take a closer look at who are the new singles.

Here's the list of tempting singles from Temptation Island season 5

1) Abby Bryan

The 22-year-old property manager is fresh out of a three-year relationship. Abby is determined to find a partner who can handle her big personality and lavish lifestyle. The athletic and ultra-competitive Wellington gal fearlessly goes after what (or who) she wants.

2) Alexius Adams

Alexius is all set to bring positive energy to every situation and wears her heart on her sleeve. She is a Patient coordinator at a med spa. The 25-year-old has a history of dating emotionally unavailable guys, so this Dallas single is headed to the island in search of an ambitious partner who can build a deep emotional connection with her.

3) Desiree Almedia

Hailing from Los Angeles, Desiree is devoted to fitness and is a true romantic at heart. The Nutritionist, despite having high standards that have left her disappointed in the past, remains optimistic about finding her soulmate on Temptation Island. The 26-year-old hopes to meet a mature, sensitive man who checks all her boxes.

4) Makayla Halstead

The 24-year-old single is a flirty free spirit known for her vivacious energy. She's a marketing student and dance teacher. The Albany native, after three years of being single, is ready to commit to a partner who is as independent and passionate as she is.

5) Marjorie Guaracho

Driven by her work in law and real estate, Marjorie has always prioritized her career over finding love. However, the 27-year-old has decided to change that and hopes her passion and loyalty will set her apart. Marjorie is looking for an emotionally stable partner with alpha energy.

6) Nafeesah Terry

The Fort Lauderdale single knows how to make men fall in love and leave them wanting more. With her feisty and unapologetic approach to flirting, the real estate agent is the perfect temptation. The 25-year-old aims to build a family legacy and hopes to find a partner who shares her aspirations.

7) Tamie Lawson

The 28-year-old self-assured artist believes she's what every man needs and wants. Supportive, positive, and loyal, the freelancer expects the same treatment in return. This LA single is looking for a long-lasting partnership with someone tall, dark, and handsome.

8) Tia Hairston

The 26-year-old is a sweet and outgoing Southern bartender with an infectious personality. Currently pursuing a master's degree in sports journalism, she dreams of being in front of the camera one day. Tia has no problem turning heads and stirring up controversy, particularly with men in relationships.

9) Brice Robinson

The 25-year-old is a social butterfly with a towering height of 6 feet 5 inches and will instantly capture Temptation Island fans' attention. Having experienced heartbreak from getting cheated on, he's ready to take a chance on love and leave the monotonous Las Vegas dating scene behind.

10) Griffin Grady

A charismatic Midwesterner, Griffin knows how to form deep connections with others effortlessly. The 24-year-old, a former college football player turned high school coach, is ready to explore the possibility of finding true love, having had no luck in casual dating.

11) Kristian Barbarich

The CEO, Kristian, is setting out to impress the Temptation Island ladies with his magnetic energy. Despite the 28-year-old's reputation as a ladies' man in LA, he's excited to venture beyond his comfort zone and discover new dating experiences on the island.

12) Tahjicc Smith

The 24-year-old grew up as a dedicated son to a hardworking single mother, making the Dallas single stand out with his outgoing personality, selflessness, and tenacity. The Independent shoe retailer is searching for a woman who appreciates his lively nature and aims to prove to the ladies on the island that he's a catch.

13) Christian Tesoriero

Christian is notorious for his charming ways and is often caught up in dramatic situations, given his flirtatious nature. The 23-year-old does Wealth Management, aiming to overcome his trust issues and find a genuine connection. This Jersey single is in it for the long haul.

14) Sebastian Barraza

The 28-year-old is a fun-loving and outgoing fitness enthusiast. The personal trainer seeks a partner to join him in his love for soccer games, barbecues, and vacations. Emotional vulnerability is a quality he hopes to find in a romantic relationship.

15) Michael Zappa

The 30-year-old is a confident and determined individual. He values his small-town roots and holds family as his top priority. As an Aerospace engineer turned entrepreneur, he's proud of his journey and aims to sweep a woman off her feet during his time on Temptation Island.

Temptation Island season 5 premieres on USA Network on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 pm ET.

