Temptation Island is set to return to TV screens and provide viewers with some well-needed drama. The much-awaited series will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on USA Network. It will document a brand new set of couples and singles embarking on the adventure of a journey, where the pairs will be seen testing their relationships.

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal will be one of the Temptation Island season 5 couples. While the former is 34 years old, Roberto is 10 years younger than her. The couple is now ready to put their relationship to the ultimate test, as they will live separately throughout the course of filming. Moreover, they will live with single men and women. Viewers will have to wait and see if they stay loyal or fall into the trap of temptation.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the fifth installment of Temptation Island promises a fair share of entertainment and drama. Loyal fans of the show have been waiting for a brand new installment, and the fifth season will see the four couples living in separate villas with single men and women, doing fun activities, going on dates, and potentially forming new connections.

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal will test their relationship as well as each other's loyalty on Temptation Island

As per the show's theme, by living separately, the couples will risk jeopardizing their relationship. The pairs could form a bond with one of the singles and choose to fall into the trap of temptation, while their partners might witness it all as they sit with the host and discuss their relationship at the end of each week.

However, Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal are ready to take the risk. With a 10-year age gap, the Temptation Island couple reportedly met at the lounge on a Latin night and have been together for over a year. While Roberto was instantly attracted, Vanessa wasn't very keen on his jokes. But he managed to woo her by standing out from the rest of the men by being funny.

Roberto called his partner "high-strung" and felt that he could balance her out with his calmness. Vanessa goes by the phrase, "Make my life easier," and claims it is exactly what her boyfriend does for her.

As noted earlier, the concern for the Temptation Island couple is their age gap. Vanessa was previously married and wants someone to be a father to her children. However, she's worried whether or not her boyfriend will be up for the challenge and will eventually commit.

Roberto, for his part, is doing everything he can to show that he is mature for his age and is committed to his partner. However, he doesn't prefer the rush of a proposal as it is a matter of a lifelong commitment.

The couple's official Temptation Island bio describes what they expect to achieve out of the reality dating series.

"While they have moved in together and built their lives around each other, they're hoping their time on the island will allow them to find a clear path to get past their conflicts and spend the rest of their lives together."

Season 5 of Temptation Island will also feature other couples alongside Vanessa and Roberto. Fellow cast members include Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano, Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells, and Leonila "Paris" Pedro and Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie. They will also be accompanied by charming single men and women, who will form connections.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on USA Network.

