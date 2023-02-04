Perfect Match season 1 trailer: Everything to know about Netflix new dating series

Perfect Match, Netflix’s latest reality dating show, is set to feature some new and old faces. The show will feature a unique crossover that features former contestants of other shows on the streaming platform.

Netflix’s Tudum describes the show:

"The newest dating show that mixes contestants from Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle and more in the hopes they find their soulmate. And, with the title of “Perfect Match” (and a mysterious prize) at stake, these couples must find their soulmates quickly — especially since surprise singles are arriving to split up even the strongest of pairs."

Perfect Match will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, on Netflix.

What to expect from Perfect Match, the new reality dating show

Netflix recently released the trailer for the new dating show that is set to premiere on Valentine's Day this year. The promo clip suggests that many fan favorites and well-known cast members from other Netflix shows return for another chance at love. The unique show will offer contestants the chance to play matchmakers and saboteurs if and when they win the power.

As part of Perfect Match, contestants must pair up each night to share a private suite, followed by competing in various challenges to test their compatibility. The reward for winning includes the “ability to control” which singles enter the house and who they can go on dates with. Whoever is left without a partner at the end of the night will be eliminated.

Tudum further explained:

"Once the new singles enter the house, the contestants must again decide who their Perfect Match is. Anyone left alone at the end of the night is eliminated."

The contestants set to appear on the show include 23 cast members from “across the Netflix reality spectrum.” Former contestants of Too Hot To Handle appearing in the new show are Francesca Farago, Chase DeMoor, Georgia Hassarati, Izzy Fairthorne, and Chloe Veitch. From Love is Blind and it’s regional series, we have Lauren LC Chamblin, Diamond Jack, Bartise Bowden, Damian Powers, and Shayne Jansen.

The contestants will pair people up with each other on Perfect Match (Image via Netflix)

Joining them from The Circle is Joey Sasso, Nick Uhlenhuth, Ines Tazi, Savannah Palacio, Calvin Crooks, and Mitchell Eason. Also appearing on the dating show are Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings: Austin), Will Richardson and Dom Gabriel (The Mole), Colony Reeves and Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa), Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts), and Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On).

Natalie Lee claims that Shayne Jason accepted the show even though they were together

Perfect Match is guaranteed to feature some drama onscreen, but one contestant’s participation has caused drama offscreen as well. Love is Blind star Natalie Lee, who was engaged to Shayne Jansen before leaving him at the altar, claimed that the casting process began while the two were still together.

In January, the reality star posted a story on Instagram stating that the couple were approached to apply for the new show while they were still together. She added that they both told each other that they declined the opportunity, but Jansen lied.

"I later found out he actually didn’t decline and started the casting process in November 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together," Lee said.

Perfect Match will drop the first four episodes on February 14, followed by four more on February 21 and the final four on February 28. Tune in on Valentine’s Day to watch the season premiere on Netflix.

