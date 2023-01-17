Netflix’s The Circle season 5 finale: Release date, air time and more

The Circle season five has already aired 12 episodes and is set to drop the season finale soon. There's only one episode between the remaining players and $100,000, the announcement for which will be made this week.

The show started with 11 contestants and saw numerous wildcards, including season one winner Shooby, whose season five journey ended almost as soon as it began.

The Circle season five season finale will air on Wednesday, January 18, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Who made it to The Circle season five finale?

The Circle season five is set to air its finale and the contestants who made it to the end include Chaz, Jennifer, Oliver, Raven, Same, and Tamira.

While Jennifer and Tamira are catfishes, others are playing as themselves. Of the three players, competing as themselves, Chaz, Raven, and Sam, have formed an alliance.

In the previous episode, Tom and Marvin were blocked, ultimately eliminating them. While Raven and Marvin were seen getting along throughout the season, when he started pursuing another contestant, Raven didn’t think she could trust him anymore.

As part of The Circle season five finale, Chaz Lawery will get to block one more player while the final five rank their competitors one last time.

Fans took to Reddit to predict who will win the game and most fans believe that the winner of The Circle season five will be Raven Sutton. However, it is worth noting that Chaz and Sam are also in the running.

One user wrote that they think Raven will win based on her camera time.

The fan continued to say that Raven began being on the camera lot before her presence dwindled. They added:

"Now they’re showing her a lot more again where they’re showing Chaz constantly with all his positivity to distract the winner."

Another person commented on Tamira’s gameplay and stated that she should have gone with the rebellion if she wanted a chance to win. Another stated that they believe that in the end, it will come down to Raven or Chaz.

Some fans even stated that they’d like either Raven or Sam to win since they’d like a female to win the American installment of the show. Another added that they’d like a female playing as themselves to win since it “says a lot about internet culture.”

Tom opens up about his time on The Circle

Tom Houghton spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show after being eliminated just before the season finale. During his last appearance on the show, Tom ranked Jennifer at the top as he didn’t his want BFF to leave the show.

However, the favor was not returned, and Jennifer, who was the hacker, placed him in the bottom to ensure that she survives in the game.

Speaking about his journey, Tom said that he had had an intesting journey and that he believed that he had a shot at winning at one point. He noted that he could have done it had be been clever. He added:

"I thought when it came to it that I’d be able to be a bit more cutthroat, but it’s really hard when you get deep in there – you can’t do it."

He admitted to using his heart more than his brain while on the Netflix show and said that he never would have figured Jennifer to be the hacker. In Tom’s head, the catfish was kind, loving, divorced, and wanted to give life another go.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 18, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix to see who wins The Circle season five.

