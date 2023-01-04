The Circle season 5: Marvin Achi tries to double date Raven and Tamira, gets exposed

The Circle season 5 episodes 5 to 8 were released on Netflix this Wednesday, January 4 at 03.01 am ET.

Over the past couple of weeks in the game, Marvin Achi was seen flirting with Raven and had even called her "my queen." However, it all changed when another contestant named Tamira (Tasia Lesley in reality) entered The Circle in episode 5.

Right from Tamira’s entry, Marvin had made plans to make her “his side” romantic partner while flirting with Raven on chats. Just a day after having a romantic chat with Raven, Marvin got a chance to go on a date with Tamira after winning a clay challenge and receiving the most votes for his "biceps clay model."

He was asked to go on a date with anyone whose art he liked the most without knowing the creator and he unknowingly chose Tamira’s clay piece. Raven was not insecure about Marvin going on a date but the latter took every opportunity to flirt with Tamira.

He also told her that she was his "only queen" on The Circle and Tamira also said that she was happy to spend time with her “Nigerian King.” Marvin did not know that he was being catfished by Tasia and the latter had no clue about Marvin's existing relations in the game.

Marvin almost got eliminated after the truth came out in front of all The Circle season 5 contestants

After the date, Marvin called Tamira his "side queen" while confessing that Raven was still his number 1. In The Circle episode 7, Tamira created a girl's group with Sam and Raven to share all the details of her date and shared how Marvin and her almost took their clothes off.

She was shocked to learn the truth from Raven and told her that she respected her friendships more than any guy. Sam was also shocked to discover the truth and felt that both the ladies took the news very respectfully. Tamira was ultimately happy to gain the trust of Raven and form a new connection in the game.

The very next day, Raven informed Chaz about Marvin's actions, as the three of them had an alliance, and the latter informed Raven that he was on her side. In a challenge where contestants could ask each other questions anonymously, both Raven and Tamira asked him about his loyalty towards his love connection in the game and how he could consider himself a feminist when flirting with multiple girls.

Raven felt that Marvin was just trying to use her to grow in the game, as she became an influencer twice on The Circle, and wondered if Marvin thought that she would never talk to Tamira on the show. Marvin responded by saying that he respected all women because he was raised by a strong single mother. In a confessional, Marvin added that he only had 2 girls in the game and was not a player.

However, this exposed secret made him a target in the next ranking and he came 7th on the popularity list, which was the lowest. Chaz and Tom, the top influencers in the game, were repulsed by Marvin's actions and felt that he was lying about his personality.

Ultimately, they decided to block another contestant, Sasha, and save Marvin. The first 8 episodes of The Circle are now available on Netflix.

