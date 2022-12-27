Who is Marvin Achi from The Circle? Meet the former contestant of AGT and Big Brother

The Circle is set to return to Netflix and will feature a new flirty twist and a fresh batch of potential catfishes who may or may not be romantically available. As Netflix’s Tudum states:

"The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize."

One of the contestants of the upcoming season is Marvin Archi. The audience may be familiar with him as he’s appeared in America’s Got Talent. He was supposed to be a part of Big Brother season 24, but was pulled from the cast and replaced by Joseph Abdin.

The Circle's Marvin Achi is a national champion of USA Body Physique

The Circle season 5 will see a face that has previously appeared on television screens as part of America’s Got Talent season 17. It was initially speculated that he was replaced on Big Brother 24 due to clashing dates, but The Sun later reported that Marvin was replaced because he had already been on TV before. In his application for BB, he stated that he had never been on television before, which was a deal breaker.

The 28-year-old chemical processing engineer was born in Rivers State, Nigeria, and currently lives in Houston, Texas. He believes that because of his physical appearance and abilities, people often think he’s arrogant. He appeared on America’s Got Talent season 17 but was not selected as one of the top 55 acts for the semifinals.

In his audition, he showed the judges an experiment. As part of the experiment, one of his beakers spilled chemicals on his shirt, which he took off to showcase his body to Yello’s Oh Yeah. While Howie Mandel was not impressed, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell voted yes, sending him to the next stage.

The upcoming The Circle season 5 contestant is a fitness model, national champion of USA Body Physique, and trainer. The social media influencer already has a massive audience on multiple platforms, including 562K followers on Instagram, where he posts about, among other things, his fitness regime.

Marvin Achi is not the only contestant to have appeared on a reality show previously. He will be joined by Brett Robinson, who previously appeared on Big Brother season 20. Others to join The Circle season 5 include Brian Clark as Brittney, Billie Jean Blackett as Bruno, Chaz Lawrey, Oliver Twixst, Raven Sutton, Sam Carmona, Shubham Goel, Tasia Lesley as Tamira, Tom Houghton, and Xanthi Perdikomatis.

The show is hosted by Michelle Buteau

In the upcoming season of The Circle, participants will either assume false identities or play as themselves. They will then interact with each other virtually while living in an apartment. The winner will be the one who reaches the finale without revealing their identity. Michelle Buteau, who hosted the first four seasons, is set to return for the fifth. The first four episodes of the show will air on Wednesday, December 28, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

