The Circle season 5 release date and air time

The Circle is back with yet another season on Netflix, featuring a new lineup of contestants and catfish players.

The reality TV show follows participants pretending to be someone else. While some of them share false identities, others enter the competition with their true identities, and participants have online interactions with each other from an apartment. The winner will be the one who will reach the finals without blowing up his/her/their true identity.

The Circle season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. It will have seven contestants, five catfish players, and one returnee.

Netflix will air four episodes of The Circle this Wednesday, December 28

The Circle season 5 is all set to return to Netflix before New Year 2023. The first four episodes will air on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3.01 am ET on the streamer.

While the airtime of the remaining episodes will be the same, their release dates will be different. Take a look at the schedule of all 13 episodes of season 5:

Week 1, December 28, 2022: Episodes 1-4

Week 2, January 4, 2023: Episodes 5-8

Week 3, January 11, 2023: Episodes 9-12

Week 4, January 18, 2023: Final episode

Each episode’s run time will be between 45 and 60 minutes.

Season 5 contestants and catfish players’ list

In season 5, all the contestants will enter the reality competition as singles. The contestants on the show include Tom Houghton, Sam Carmona, Chaz Lawery, Oliver Twixt, Marvin Achi, Xanthi Perdikomatis, and Big Brother 20 star Brett Robinson.

Participants will start the game by engaging with each other through social media via The Circle. The competition series will also star a returnee, Shubham Goel, from season 1, the semi-finalist who lost against Joey Sasso in the finale.

In the trailer for season 5, Shubham addressed the show as an “old friend.” To better understand the format, take a look at the official description of this season's reality competition show:

“The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize.”

It further reads:

“Shubham ‘Shubi’ Goel, who thrived in The Circle Season 1, will be one of those game players. You can expect more flirting, more drama and lots of surprises as these singles battle it out to be named top influencer.”

In addition to the contestants, a new lineup of catfish players will also be featured in the show. They are:

Billie-Jean Blackett will appear as her ex “Bruno”

Brian Clark will catfish the contestants as his daughter “Brittney”

Raven Sutton and her interpreter Paris will pretend to be “Paris”

Tasia Lesley will enter the contest as “Tamira”

Only time will tell whether they will be able to catfish the contestants or end up blowing their own cover.

The grand prize for the winner is $100,000. Over the last four seasons, the contestants who bagged the cash prize were: Joey Sasso (season 1), Deleesa St. Agathe (season 2), James Andre Jefferson Jr. (season 3), and Frank Grimsley (season 4).

Meanwhile, The Circle season 5 will stream on Netflix from December 28, 2022.

