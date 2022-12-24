Who is Tom Houghton from The Circle? Meet the son of former Chief of the Defence Staff of British Armed Forces

The Circle 2022 will premiere on Netflix on December 28 and will follow competitors who claim to be romantically available or single as they deceive and catfish their way to the finale. Season 5 is officially known as The Circle: Singles and there are only two criteria to participate - being single or being able to pull off pretending to be single.

One of the contestants of the upcoming show is comedian Tom Houghton, whose father, Sir Nicholas Houghton, is the former Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces. The show took to Twitter to announce Tom’s presence on the show and stated:

"Meet Tom! This cheeky chap traded living in the Tower of London for a spot on the The Circle."

Meet Tom Houghton ahead of his appearance on The Circle

The comedian, who gained fame on TikTok making fun of living life in The Tower of London, is set to appear in the Netflix reality show, The Circle. He lives with his father, General Sir Nicholas Houghton and his family at the historical site.

The social media star found fame with videos filmed at the landmark and one particular sketch of him trying to get a pizza delivered to his house, attracting more than a million views on the social media platform.

Tom realized his passion for performing at the tender age of five or six and was performing Cats The Musical in front of his father and fellow army officers. Comedy Carnival describes him as an “ultra-privileged master” whose content makes the unrelatable, relatable. His first solo show was at the Edinburgh Festival and was sold out. He soon achieved critical acclaim, toured nationally, and transferred to London’s Soho Theatre.

He is known for First Dates Hotel on Channel 4, and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle followed by appearances on Comedy Blaps and The Jim Jefferies Show. He is also set to go on a national tour titled, Absolute Shambles, in January 2023. The show will start on January 26 and will wrap up on April 4, 2023.

Houghton is now set to appear on The Circle. Following the show’s Twitter announcement, he spoke to Chortle Uk and said:

"I’m already dying of embarrassment."

Speaking about one of his live show, titled The Honourable Tom Houghton, he once said:

"How honorable can I be? I drank from a puddle once on my way home I was so famished of water."

Other singletons to appear on The Circle include Xanthi, Tasia A.K.A Tamira, Sam, Raven, Oliver, Marvin, Chaz, Brian A.K.A. Brittany, Brett, Billie Jean A.K. Bruno, along with a familiar face who has previously appeared on the Netflix show.

More about the show

The race to be the Top Influencer is almost on and the only criterion is that the contestants have to be single.

While some of the contestants are actually single, there are some who are only pretending in order to win the grand cash prize. The upcoming season will be hosted by Michelle Buteau and will premiere on December 28 on Netflix.

