What is Oliver TwiXt’s job? The Circle contestant’s profession explored ahead of season 5 premiere

Netflix’s hit show, The Circle, is all set to return to entertain its fans with a brand new season this month. With seven contestants, the reality TV show promises to be more dramatic than previous installments.

One of the contestants ready to compete for a $100,000 grand prize is America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) expert/interviewer Oliver TwiXt.

Introducing himself in a preview clip, he said:

“I really want to win a lot. So I will be entering The Circle as myself, because why the hell not?”

The reality TV show will premiere season 5 on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Oliver TwiXt is a musician and an entrepreneur

Oliver TwiXt is a person of many talents. While he is popularly known for his ANTM interviews, he is also a talented musician. Some of his songs include Sugar, Lolly, Zap, Something, and TwixT.

The Circle contestant has his own website where tickets to his music events are available. He also sells merchandise and “Twixt Fix Seasoning” through his website.

The entrepreneur’s bio mentioned that he has launched several products and headlined campaigns for many brands, including McDonald's, Lyft, and Sephora.

The bio reads:

“After quietly grinding during collegiate years in downtown Atlanta at Morehouse College, Oliver TwiXt has established himself as a leading Queer Rap Personality, multi-media creative producer and entrepreneur, even before We TV cameras captured him as a series regular for Spring’s ‘The TS Madison Experience.’”

It continues:

“His creative invocation found him tackling the legacy of another iconic brand during quarantine. ANTM Expo, Oliver’s interview series, recaps lived-experiences of America’s Next Top Model alum & judges as they review nostalgia with a critical lens.”

The YouTuber/social media influencer has worked with many celebrities, including Bravo’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and a few members of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP).

More details on The Circle season 5

In addition to Oliver TwiXt, the contestants’ list of The Circle season 5 also features Sam Carmona, Brett Robinson, Marvin Achi, Chaz Lawery, Tom Houghton, and Xanthi Perdikomatis.

The official synopsis of season 5 reads:

“Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

Describing the format of the show, IMDb explains:

“Players start off isolated in an apartment, and with their online interactions as their only means of any communication. The players use a social media platform called The Circle.”

The players who will enter as catfish will be Brian Clark (as his daughter Brittney), Billie-Jean Blackett (as her ex Bruno), Tasia Lesley (as Tamira), and Raven Sutton and Paris (both as Paris).

The series’ season 1 contestant Shubham Goel will also return to the show to try his luck once again. He was one of the most popular contestants in the first season, but lost in the finale to Joey Sasso. Only time will tell whether Shubham will be able to charm his fans once again in the upcoming season.

The Circle season 5 will premiere the first four episodes on Netflix at 3.00 am ET on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, airing new episodes every Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes