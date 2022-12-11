Netflix’s Cook at all Costs release date and air time

Netflix is all set to bring a brand new culinary show, Cook at all Costs, this month. With the new concept, the show will allow the contestants to bid on ingredients and create delicious dishes for celebrity guest judges.

Hosted by Jordan Andino, the first episode of Cook at all Costs will air on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“Cook at all Costs is a Canadian competitive cooking reality series that sees three home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges —and win the cash left in their bank.”

It continues:

“This uniquely high-stakes auction-filled cooking competition questions whether fancy ingredients always equate to better dishes or if humble articles can become a recipe for success.”

Cook at all Costs will feature a panel of celebrity chefs

In the trailer for Cook at all Costs season 1, three contestants were given $25,000. Their challenge is to bid on ingredients using the given money. Based on the concept of the show, the contestants should save money by substituting expensive ingredients with less pricey ones.

Only time will tell whether the chefs will be able to transform humble ingredients into mouth-watering dishes or they’ll need luxury items to do so.

In the trailer, the narrator explained:

“With $25,000 in their bank, three home cooks will have to bid on all their ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook-off. The home cooks can spend big for the best ingredients, save their money for the basics, or gamble on a surprise. In the end, the winner will go home with all the cash left in their bank.”

In the end, the money that will be left after the entire bidding process will go to the winner’s account. The champion will be decided by a panel of celebrity chefs, who will also be responsible for making mystery boxes, consisting of “ingredient temptations.”

Cast and crew of the Netflix show

Cook at all Costs will be hosted by chef Jordan Andino. The Toronto-born chef is a familiar name in the culinary world.

The Netflix show is not the first reality TV series for Jordan as he has appeared in multiple culinary shows before this. His bio on his website lists the shows he was on.

It reads:

“In addition to hosting “Late Nite Eats” & Food Boats on Food Network/Cooking Channel, he is also a reoccurring judge on Food Network Canada’s “Jr Chef Showdown,” and is highly sought after for judge appearances on popular shows including Chopped, Rachael Ray, The Today Show, Beat Bobby Flay, Worst Cooks In America, Cooks vs. Cons, and Recipe for Deception.”

Apart from the famous host, the show will also feature a panel of judges who are big names from the culinary industry. As per Cook at all Costs’ trailer, the celebrity judges include Nancy Silverton, Rick Martinez, Esther Choi, Richard Blais, Gabe Kennedy, Nyesha Arrington, Melissa Cookson, and Melba Wilson.

Introducing the panel in the trailer, the narrator said:

“The back pantry is home to the hottest names in today's culinary world. These celebrity chefs will prepare the mystery boxes, ingredient temptations, and judge the dishes.”

All episodes of the Netflix cooking competition series will be released at once on December 16, 2022. Cook at all Costs is executive produced by John Brunton, Eric Abboud, Erin Brock, and Chris Culvenor.

Poll : 0 votes