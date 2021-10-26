Who is Gabe Kennedy on 'Selena + Chef'? "Feel good chef" was once featured in a Forbes list

HBO's Selena + Chef is back with Season 3 and so are the successful chefs who will help her on her culinary journey. Gabe Kennedy is one such chef who's made his way on to the show as a guest chef. With an innovative concept, the Good For You singer started her culinary journey with the series last year.

Within a span of a year, Selena + Chef has bagged two awards, including Best New Unscripted Series at MTV Movie + TV Awards and Best Home Chef in a Series at The Taste Awards (Viewer Choice).

Will Season 3 bring more wins to Gomez’s kitchen? Only time will tell.

Who is Gabe Kennedy on 'Selena + Chef' Season 3?

Raised in Boulder, Colorado, Gabe Kennedy is an acclaimed chef, entrepreneur and personality. Born to two herbalists, Gabe is passionate about the power of food as a tool for health, which he brought to life in his company Plant People.

Kennedy has customized menus and has cooked globally with his mission to promote a more green and healthy world.

Although Kennedy graduated from The Culinary Institute of America and Cornell University, Hotel School with a first rank, his culinary journey began when he was only fourteen, in a local restaurant.

By 18, Gabe was working under David Bouley at the eponymous Bouley in Tribeca.

Gabe Kennedy has been a private chef for many professional athletes, tastemakers and dignitaries. He has worked as a food consultant for brands such as Skratch Labs, Brad’s Raw Foods, Little Duck Organics, and Big Tree Farms.

Gabe Kennedy's philosophy reads:

"Food is our most intimate interaction with the environment and with each other. Food brings us pleasure, and I believe it is important that we must always enjoy the experience, so break the rules every once in a while. Indulging in some amazing cake with your friends will bring you joy and memories that will out weigh the 'detriment' to you health."

Gabe Kennedy recently won ABC’s primetime show The Taste where he was deemed America’s best undiscovered cook.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

The first two seasons of Selena + Chef were shot during the lockdown period of the Covid 19 pandemic. Fortunately this season was made in a more relaxed fashion. Season 3 will include more chefs and great recipes along with more friends and family around the table.

Speaking about the show, Gomez said:

"I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home over the last six months. I thought I was a decent cook before, but doing the show was definitely humbling. I realized I didn't know as much as I thought I did. I thought I knew how to make pasta, but I wasn't cooking it properly!"

Selena + Chef Season 3 features chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

Stream Selena + Chef Season 3 on October 28 on HBO Max.

Edited by Danyal Arabi