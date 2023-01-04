Why did Shubham Goel get eliminated in The Circle episode 8? Returning contestant played the game as a catfish

Netflix dropped the next four episodes of The Circle season 5, on Wednesday, January 3 at 03.01 am ET. Shubham Goel returned to The Circle in episode 5 after becoming the first runner-up of the show in season 1. In the new season, Shubham played the game as a 23-year-old single blogger named Sasha but was eliminated in episode 8 by the influencers Tom and Chaz.

The influencers made the decision for the well-being of the whole group and were shocked when Sasha gave a rude answer in the "savage question" round. They felt that with her in the group, everyone had to walk on eggshells, so they decided to "block" her.

Shubham Goel failed to convince other contestants of The Circle that he was "Sasha"

Shubham failed to convince people that he was Sasha and formed a "revolution" group of newcomers on the show to overthrow the old players. This came as a shock to some contestants, Tamira and Tom, who felt that this was like an ambush and refused to be a part of the same.

Sasha also decided to block another player, Bruno, in episode 4 even though she had a strong "brotherly" connection with him. In a "savage question" challenge, Sasha was asked an "anonymous" question, asking her why she was playing the game as a timid girl when she was "a man with a plan."

Everyone agreed with the statement but Sasha decided to respond rudely, stating how she just had to get rid of Bruno and that she was indeed a girl. Sasha's defensive answer was the final nail in the coffin for everyone to come to the fact that she was indeed a catfish. She ranked 7 in the popularity ranks and was eliminated by influencers Tom and Chaz.

More about Shubham Goel's performance on The Circle season 5

Sasha (Shubham) entered the game along with another catfish named Tamira, Tasia in real life. Both of them participated in a story-telling and show-and-tell game right after appearing on the show. They were also asked to form an alliance on the show through their screens.

Sasha chose to talk to Bruno while Tamira spoke with Chaz. Bruno and Sasha connected strongly and later on, the former decided to side with her in a voting challenge, and so did Jennifer. However, the host announced that since Sasha lost the voting round, one of her voters had to be eliminated.

Despite their strong bond and "brotherly" love, Sahsa sent Bruno home. After Bruno's eviction, Sasha brought all the latecomers of The Circle (5 in total) together in a group and asked them to vote out the OG contestants if any of them became an influencer.

This backfired and after the trivia round, the contestants knew that Sasha was really a catfish. Tamira called this an Ambush, but Jennifer was in support of forming the group. Marvin said that Sasha 100% gave catfish vibes and Sam was also not willing to believe that she was a real girl.

The influencers also felt that Sasha had been in some awful places in the short period of time spent on the show but ultimately decided to evict her.

The first eight episodes of The Circle season 5 are now available on Netflix. Episodes 9 to 12 will be uploaded on the platform on Wednesday, January 11 and the finale will be released on January 18 at 3 am ET.

