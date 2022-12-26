Who is Billie-Jean Blackett from The Circle? London native is a model and radio presenter

The Circle season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, December 28 on Netflix. Like the previous seasons, the show will be hosted by Michelle Buteau, but there is a huge twist on the show as all the contestants of The Circle season 5 are single.

26-year-old Billie-Jean Blackett is a model who is one of the 12 contestants joining the social media-based competition to win $100,000. She is one of five contestants who will catfish others via her ex-boyfriend Bruno's social media identity.

More about Billie-Jean Blackett

Billie-Jean Blackett is a professional model and radio presenter based in London. She currently works at Westside Radio and hosts her weekly show on Friday between 10 and 12 pm GMT. Blackett has also appeared in many music videos with artists like Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Skepta because of her passion for music. In her Flex FM description, Billie-Jean revealed,

"I have always had a passion for music, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep, there’s always a tune playing in the background."

Her work colleagues often call her the "gift of the gab." Billie-Jean has been featured in many magazines like Cosmopolitan UK and The Guide. She was last seen on the Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2021 and began dating Wayne Lineker, a contestant, outside of the show. They split after two months of filming.

About The Circle season 5

In the fifth season of The Circle, all 12 contestants are single, which leads to many romantic connections being developed between the players. They will not meet each other in person and will only talk via a social media application. They will be able to see the profile pictures provided by the contestants.

Season 1 contestant Shubham Goel will also make a surprise appearance on the show, but it is unclear when he will join The Circle season 5.

Each week after, the contestants will rank others based on their popularity and dynamics. Those with the least votes will be eliminated. The last standing player will win the grand prize of $100,000, while the most-voted player by the public will win $10,000.

The last four seasons of the show were won by three original players and one catfishing contestant. Deleesa St. Agathe won season 2 while pretending to be her boyfriend Trevor. Joey Sasso, James Andre Jefferson Jr., and Frank Grimsley won seasons 1, 3, and 4 respectively.

Netflix's description of The Circle reads,

"In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people -- all while chasing a cash prize."

The contestants playing the game themselves are:

Brett Robinson

Chaz Lawery

Marvin Achi

Oliver Twixt

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The five other players catfishing others are:

Billie-Jean Blackett as her ex Bruno

Brian Clark as his daughter Brittney

Raven Sutton and Paris (Both are playing together as Paris)

Tasia Lesley as Tamira

The first four episodes of The Circle season 5 will be dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28 at 03:01 am E.T. The next eight episodes are to be released on January 4 and January 11 in two segments followed by the release of the finale on January 18, at 3.00 am E.T.

