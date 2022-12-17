Mom cyberbullying daughter: Kendra Licari messages leave internet baffled 

Kendra Licari was put behind bars after she catfished two teenagers, including her daughter. The mother relentlessly cyberbullied her child on social media, which led to the eventual arrest. Netizens have since taken to social media to express shock over the occurrence.

On December 12, the Michigan-native was charged with two counts of stalking a minor, one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The case against the 42-year-old was brought to a conclusion after a year-long investigation that started in December 2021. The investigation into the case began after Beal City Schools received a complaint that Licari’s daughter and her then-boyfriend were being cyberbullied.

At the time the report was made, Kendra Licari was employed at Beal City Schools as the girls’ basketball coach.

How did Kendra Licari cyberbully her own daughter?

Most of the cyberbullying, online harassment and catfishing reportedly did not take place on school grounds. The mother did not use any of the school devices. After exhausted their resources, the district officials called law enforcement for further assistant.

Kendra Licari was eventually identified as the culprit this year after FBI analysts were able to identify the IP addresses that were used to send the cruel messages. She reportedly used virtual private networks to hide her original location as she was messaging her daughter,

Whenever her child and her boyfriend moved locations, Kendra Licari made it appear as if the messages were being sent from whichever location the couple were in.

Kendra Licari also managed to create a new identity in an attempt to make it seem like the shocking messages were coming from one of the daughter’s peers. Whenever Licari would send messages to her daughter, she would use abbreviations which were always used by those of her daughter’s age.

During the investigation, law enforcement managed to compile over 349 pages of harassing texts and social media messages that Licari sent to her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend.

Netizens react to mother cyberbullying her daughter

Internet users were stunned to hear about the case. Many could not believe that the parent was bullying her own child online. Several netizens condemned Licari’s actions. A few reactions to the situation read:

When Licari was confronted with the evidence, she reportedly confessed to the crime. However, the motives behind her actions remain unknown.

The disgraced mother was released on a $5000 bond. She is due back in court on December 29, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial.

Using a computer to commit any sort of crime can result in a 10-year long sentence. Stalking a minor and obstruction of justice can result in penalties that carry up to five years.

