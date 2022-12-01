Amber Mezner TikTok bullying scandal explained amid online backlash

TikTok creator Amber Mezner is receiving immense online backlash after fellow platform user alleged that they were bullied by the popular social media personality. The user, @sunsetmakeupp, goes by the pronouns them/them.

Since then, the bully in question has taken to the platform claiming that she did not torment the other person.

On Sunday, November 27, @sunsetmakeupp revealed that they found Amber Mezner on TikTok after the platform notified them that Mezner was in their contact list. They said in the TikTok video:

“I’ve never had her in my contact list. That explained all the prank calls I got in middle school.”

The platform user added that Amber ordered her friend to go to Mezner at their school and hit them in the face. @sunsetmakeupp said that Mezner and her friend laughed about the situation later on.

The TikToker who has amassed over 1.3 million followers, also allegedly made fun of the scars on @sunsetmakeuppp’s wrist and their mental health issues. They went on to add that the situation resulted in the principal having to safeguard @sunsetmakeupp to ensure that they would not meet with their bully.

They said in the video:

“I essentially had a middle school restraining order against her, where the principal would stand outside of the school every single day, and every time they saw Amber, they would have to kick Amber out and tell her to go home so she wouldn’t pick on me.”

They also wrote in the TikTok video’s caption- “She was in a high school 20 minutes away. Immediately after her class ended, she’d come to my school.”

@Sunsetmakeupp also claimed that Amber Mezner took part in anti-bullying campaigns at the time. Expressing how ironic that seemed, @sunsetmakeupp said:

“I think that’s very funny because of the amount of harassment that I endured from you that has traumatized me for the rest of my life. You have hurt so many people.”

Amber Mezner responds to bullying accusations

Hours later, the 20-year-old alleged bully took to the platform to respond to the accusations against her. She claimed that they were “false rumors.” In her video, Amber Mezner said:

“This person made a video claiming that I bullied them in middle school- which never happened, like, never- and saying that I made fun of them for doing things that I literally went through in middle school-because I was depressed because I was terrorized and literally bullied in middle school.”

She went on to add that she would not cause “trouble at school.” Amber Mezner went on to reiterate that she was getting “attacked” by other children. She added:

“Kids would make up things, saying I had my b**bs done or saying I was pregnant. These kids made up so many rumors about me constantly.”

The influencer went on to add that they stood up for those suffering from mental health problems, bullying or problems at home, and said:

“Even these girls that are commenting, saying that I bullied them, these are people I actually stood up for before. Like, I literally was there for those people.”

Mezner also claimed in her video that she did not know who @sunsetmakeupp was and reiterated that she never bullied them.

As the bullying accusations continued to gain traction online, @sunsetmakeupp showed proof that Mezner was part of their phone’s contact list. Responding to the same, Mezner asked for more “proof” of the alleged bullying that took place.

