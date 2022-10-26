Where did Taylor Swift study? TikToker claims classmates "hated her" in high school

The spotlight doesn’t seem to be leaving Taylor Swift since her new album, Midnight, hit the market. With each song having its own fan base, Taylor seems to be swimming in a slew of controversies, whether it is for her song Lavender Haze or for her other single, Anti-Hero. However, the singer got back into the news again when a woman on TikTok claimed that she went to high school with Swift.

The TikToker, Jessica McLane, shared that she, along with Taylor, went to Henderson High School. However, after 2006, Taylor completed her school education via homeschooling.

“In 2006, I’m a freshman in high school. Taylor is I think a junior. ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’ had just come out, I think, over the summer. Obviously, she got really big, and that’s the year that she left school and got homeschooled.”

She confirmed fan speculations of how Taylor does everything intentionally. In the TikTok video, she also exclaimed that when she became successful, most people disliked her. The TikToker said:

“When she first started becoming super successful, most people hated her. These are her peers. This isn’t like just random people on the internet. She’s literally like what, 16, 17, leaving high school to pursue a career that people are telling that she could never have.”

A TikToker claims to know Taylor Swift from High School talks about peers hating her in school. (Image via TikTok)

“The guys she was writing the songs about, they were still in school”: TikToker confirms details about Taylor Swift being hated in high school

The 2 minutes and 35 seconds long video created by Jessica McLane has received over 6.5 million views. In her TikTok video about the Blankspace singer, the TikToker also said:

“Also, the guys she was writing these songs about, they were still in school. They were still there. And now they have a hit song about them talking about what a sh**ty boyfriend they are.”

Hardin @xkid7_ No I dont hate Taylor Swift come on. She's one of the best singer I grew up listening to. Brought so much memories to me in high school No I dont hate Taylor Swift come on. She's one of the best singer I grew up listening to. Brought so much memories to me in high school ♥️

She re-emphasized the fact that her peers hated Taylor Swift, and there were people in school who soon started spreading rumors about how Swift got her start in music. She claimed that many of them had spread the news that she had bought most of her fame. The TikToker said:

“But the fact remains that there were not a lot of people in high school who had nice things to say about her.”

In the video, she also discussed the CMAs and how Swift invited the entire batch to the 2009 Country Music Association Awards. She said:

“When I found out that we were going, we were all really excited. I mean, who gets invited by Taylor Swift to the CMAs. That’s really cool. But, it was very random. Like, we didn’t know why Taylor Swift was inviting us to the CMAs."

Bel @spacedghost_ @nypost You know damn well why Taylor Swift invited y’all to the CMAs…she was flexing on you @nypost You know damn well why Taylor Swift invited y’all to the CMAs…she was flexing on you 😂 https://t.co/u96XbpYK5c

Jessica addressed the jealousy reasons in another follow-up video

Jessica also made a follow-up video when one of the followers asked her why people did not like Swift and the key reason behind jealousy. To this, she said:

“Back then, she did not have as good control over her voice as she has now. So, there were a lot of people in high school who were vocally a lot better. But they weren’t Taylor Swift.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained why the peers hated Taylor. (Image via TikTok)

She also explained that as their hometown, where they studied, was close to Nashville, everyone knew someone in the music industry. If it wasn't for someone famous, they knew atleast someone who was trying to break into the industry. Hence, young people were just carving a career for themselves by playing in downtown Nashville or playing in local coffee shops.

However, as per Jessica, none of them were getting famous or winning awards like Taylor, and that is the key reason why many became jealous of her fame.

tommy @tommyaltinnit god i love taylor swift god i love taylor swift

In her future videos, Jessica also showed Taylor Swift's picture in her yearbook from Henderson High School.

TikToker shares image of Taylor Swift in the high school year book. (Image via TikTok)

The TikToker also shared that Swift's lyrics are carefully crafted to get back at those who have done her wrong over the years. She shared that the singer's new album, Midnight, was released on Kim Kardashian's birthday.

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye were engaged in a now-famous feud with Taylor Swift after Kanye interrupted her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

