"They should all be expelled": York High School bullying video sparks mass outrage online

A video of an altercation at York High School in the Emhearst School District is now going viral on social media. The incident took place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, between a student and a boy with Downs syndrome.

According to school officials, the video circulating on social media showed one student pushing another student with a disability into the boys' bathroom. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Keisha Campbell added that while the brawl took place, a group of bystanders watched and laughed. At one point in the video, someone can be heard yelling, "Get him!"

As news of the incident spread, more and more internet users expressed their horror at the bullying and demanded that the perpetrators be expelled. Here is a Tweet showing a common sentiment felt by netizens:

Netizens demand that York High School "release the names of the students who did this" and expel them

Internet users were horrified when they learned about the York High School bullying incident. Some even stated that criminal charges should be filed against the students involved. Others called out the perpetrators for their "lack of decency and humanity."

Some were outraged at the students just standing and watching or recording, rather than helping the kid getting bullied.

Here are some responses to the incident seen on Twitter after the York High School video was circulated on social media.

Mission Bravo @smithtkd1 York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois bullying a student with down syndrome? The principal needs to release the names of the students who did this. #DownSyndrome York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois bullying a student with down syndrome? The principal needs to release the names of the students who did this.#DownSyndrome

Ryan Steele @wcrtchicago @ilovedonrickles I haven't seen the video personally but I am outraged. Honestly from what I can tell, it should be a criminal matter. The parents of the perpetrator should be held responsible as well. @ilovedonrickles I haven't seen the video personally but I am outraged. Honestly from what I can tell, it should be a criminal matter. The parents of the perpetrator should be held responsible as well.

The Great Intellectual (Corn/Pop) @TheGreatIntell1 @nypost Expel and Arrest them all. No sympathy for these teens as at high school age there is no confusion as to how horrifically wrong this is. @nypost Expel and Arrest them all. No sympathy for these teens as at high school age there is no confusion as to how horrifically wrong this is.

sviking @adamnorthwoods1 @John_Kass @JPCarlin

This is reprehensible and vile

These kids were not even expelled just suspeneded @heartofmercy York high school is erasing anyone question them on Facebook!!This is reprehensible and vileThese kids were not even expelled just suspeneded @John_Kass @JPCarlin @heartofmercy York high school is erasing anyone question them on Facebook!!This is reprehensible and vileThese kids were not even expelled just suspeneded

Mary K Cronin @MKathleenCronin @ABC7Chicago I can’t understand this kind of bullying. But what’s really disturbing is being so proud of what you’re doing that you record it and post it. That shows an incredible lack of decency and humanity. Sickening. @ABC7Chicago I can’t understand this kind of bullying. But what’s really disturbing is being so proud of what you’re doing that you record it and post it. That shows an incredible lack of decency and humanity. Sickening.

slim @mommabae1 @DanProft @MorningAnswer His fear, he didn't know what to do. That boy was hurt in terrible ways @DanProft @MorningAnswer His fear, he didn't know what to do. That boy was hurt in terrible ways 💔💔

Courtney @MrsCowboyBen @DanProft



If you want to make actually make a difference, please call the school and report it with the police. Thank you! @MorningAnswer Has anyone called York High School? Their number is 630-617-2400. The school is in Elmhurst, Illinois. The police department number is (630) 530-3050.If you want to make actually make a difference, please call the school and report it with the police. Thank you! @DanProft @MorningAnswer Has anyone called York High School? Their number is 630-617-2400. The school is in Elmhurst, Illinois. The police department number is (630) 530-3050. If you want to make actually make a difference, please call the school and report it with the police. Thank you!

What action is being taken by York High School?

Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 spokeswoman Tonya Daniels told CBS news that the Elmhurst Police Department School Resources Officers were informed about the incident and that they have been in contact with the student who was the victim of the incident.

Daniels also added that they are continuing to investigate the incident as more "tips" come rolling in about what happened just before and after the event.

In her letter to parents, Superintendent Campbell stated that the school is saddened by the actions of the group of students. She added that "bullying, intimidation, and harassment" diminishes a student's "ability to learn" and the school's ability to educate." She further stated that this behavior will not be tolerated, and will result in appropriate action being taken against them.

Campbell also thanked the York community for their "support" and "numerous reports" that were received, stating that it was a "testament to the fact that the actions of a few do not represent the entire school." She further added that all schools in District 205 would ensure a safe environment for every student.

On Friday, December 9, a thorough investigation was carried out by school officials, during which officials also interviewed students.

Additionally, the victim's peer, Mary Olivia Muti, started a petition on Change.org. Her page explained that such incidents were a common occurrence, and many "turn a blind eye to the bullying." The petition urges the school administration to take note of the situation and act accordingly. It had received over 8,800 signatures at the time of writing this article.

It remains unknown whether any charges are to be brought against those involved in the incident.

