The Circle episode 2: Blocked contestants Brett and Xanthi create a fake persona, get a second chance to win $150,000

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of The Circle season 5 on Wednesday, December 28, and things are already getting serious on the show. Contestants Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson were blocked by influencers Chaz Lawary and Raven Sutton, respectively, at the very beginning of the show after a short MCQ quiz about each other’s personalities.

Both Xanthi and Brett were shocked by the announcement and started to pack their bags, but in a twist, they were asked to meet each other first. They were both happy after meeting each other and realizing that they were not the show’s catfishes. That was when the host of The Circle announced that both players could stick together and create a fake profile to catfish others and fight to win the grand prize of $150,000.

They both agreed and were given the fake persona of a 51-year-old cougar named Jennifer, who is a professional dog trainer. Brett and Xanthi both created their fake "show leaving videos" and sent them to the other contestants before rejoining the show as "Jennifer" and creating her fake profile.

Xanthi and Brett have already made connections on The Circle season 5 as Jennifer

After re-entering The Circle in episode 2 as Jennifer, Brett and Xanthi wasted no time in connecting with another new contestant, Tom Horton. Brett and Xanthi won a flirting message contest against Tom and were given the opportunity to go on a virtual date with anyone from the show but without video calling.

Both decided to go on a date with Horton, who had no idea that he was talking to two people in reality. On that date, Jennifer and Tom made plans to create a boys-only and girls-only group to gather all available information about others.

Why were Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson eliminated from The Circle?

In The Circle episode 1, all eight contestants were asked to rank each other from 1 to 7 on the basis of their connection and popularity. They were then required to publicly nominate one person for "blocking," despite not knowing their "popularity rank" in the game. Before voting, the contestants were asked certain MCQ questions about their personal lives, like cheating on their partners, whose answers were disclosed publicly.

The person with the highest ranking from everyone around them was to be voted as the influencer. Influencer Raven chose to evict Brett because she did not connect with him on a personal level. Chaz decided to block Xanthi as he could not build a connection with the Greek model, who had lied about her occupation and told them that she was a teacher.

What else happened on The Circle season 5?

In episode 3, social media influencer Chaz and social worker Raven became the top two influencers once again and met each other on a date. Brian (playing as Brittney) was eliminated in episode 4 after both top influencers nominated him for eviction. While leaving the show, Brian was allowed to meet one player and he decided to go to Raven’s room.

He was shocked to meet two people in the room, Raven and Paris. Paris is Raven’s interpreter, as Raven is deaf. Brian told them that he was playing the game for his daughter.

The next four episodes of the popular Netflix series will be released on January 4 at 3.01 am ET.

