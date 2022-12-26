The Circle winners: Meet all four season champions 

The Circle season 5 is set to air on Netflix on December 28, 2022, with a “flirty twist.” It has been reported that all of the contestants in the upcoming season are single and looking for relationships. As Netflix’s Tudum states, some of the competitors are honest about their relationship status, while “others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton.”

The Circle season 5 will feature a familiar face, Shubham 'Shubi' Goel. Shubi was part of the first season of the show as well. Read ahead to reminisce about the previous season’s winners ahead of The Circle season 5 premiere.

Who won the previous seasons of The Circle?

The Circle first aired in January 2020. It has since been renewed four times. The concept of the show remains more or less the same as contestants must pretend to be someone else or present themselves in the best possible way in an attempt to win the cash prize. On that note, let's take a look at who won the previous seasons of the show.

Joey Sasso

The Circle season 1 featured 13 competitors over a span of 15 days as they competed for prize money of $100,000. Joey Sasso, a single guy from Rochester, New York, won the season and played as himself.

Joey started his career as part of the entertainment industry and appeared in Sinister 2, in 2015. He then starred in ABC’s General Hospital in 4 episodes. After winning the show, Joey was signed by A3 Artists Agency, who helped him walk the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Deleesa St. Agathe

Season 2 was won by Deleesa St. Agathe on May 5, 2021. She was 32 years old at the time. Agathe catfished her way to victory by taking on the persona of her husband, Trevor, a single dad.

The lifestyle influencer appeared on a special episode of Rolling Stone’s podcast Don’t Let This Flip and spoke to Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson about her decision to pretend to be her husband on the show. She said that she made a calculated decision as a contestant because she believed “playing as a woman would put her at a disadvantage.”

She added:

"It just ties into what I’ve experienced throughout my life. As a female, you just get dragged into drama."

James Andre Jefferson Jr.

The winner of The Circle season 3 played as himself and won the $100,000 grand prize on September 29, 2021. He joined the show as a wildcard in episode 6, however, he wasn’t completely transparent about himself.

He pretended to be single on the show, when in reality, he was with his partner Brittany Brown for over a decade. The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2022. James is now a television and radio personality and a full-time comedian.

Frank Grimsley

Season 4 saw a bigger cash prize than the previous two seasons. Frank Grimley took home the $150,000 on May 25, 2022. The digital creator and therapist paid off his debt with the money he won on the Netflix dating show.

Frank is also a social worker and an advocate for body positivity and often takes to social media to motivate and inspire others.

The Circle season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 28, 2022. Do tune in to see what happens when a new set of contestants participate in the popular reality show.

