Who is Brett Robinson? Big Brother star is set to participate in Netflix’s The Circle season 5

CBS’ Big Brother season 20 contestant Brett Robinson will appear on The Circle season 5, which premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, December 28.

This is the first time The Circle is featuring an all-singles cast of 12 members, which means everyone has a chance to develop romantic feelings for each other by chatting. Only three players will be catfishing others this season, while the remaining contestants will play the online social game themselves, just like Brett.

In a recent trailer of The Circle, Brett Robinson seems to impress everyone by his looks in pictures. Meanwhile, one contestant is left wondering if he is being catfished by 29-year-old Brett. Brett, on the other hand, has revealed in his introductory video that he is not just having a "hot boy summer" but a "hot boy year."

More about The Circle contestant Brett Robinson

Brett Robinson is originally from Montville, Connecticut, and has always enjoyed entertaining people, according to his personal website. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 2016 with a BSC in Commerce and Management Information Systems. Robinson worked as a landscaper and caretaker during his college days and started working for a cyber-security firm in Boston.

Since then, Brett has worked as a cyber-security officer and an account executive in many firms like CrowdStrike, VMware, Carbon Black, Inc. and the UA Office of Information Technology.

When he was 24, Brett decided to change the direction of his life and joined the cast of Big Brother in July 2018. According to Big Brother’s website Brett loves to work out, repair home products and snowboard. Brett came 6th on the show and was eliminated in week 12, which had a double eviction twist.

Brett still works as a cyber-security officer and sells 20 minute long workout videos on his official website. He is also an avid user of the hoo.be social networking application and has more than 200k Instagram followers.

More about The Circle season 5

The Circle season 5 will be hosted by Michelle Buteau, just like the previous seasons, and will showcase a social media battle between 12 contestants. Based on each week’s popularity rank, the contestants will be eliminated and new members will appear after each elimination.

All season 5 contestants are single and will chat with each other online, as themselves or pretending to be someone else, to win the trust of others.

The top influencer of the season will win $150,000 while the public’s favorite player will win $10,000 after a voting poll online. The series description reads:

"In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people, all while chasing a cash prize."

The confirmed contestants of this season are:

Billie-Jean Blackett (Playing as Bruno) Brett Robinson Brian Clark (Playing as Brittney) Chaz Lawery Marvin Achi Oliver Twixt Raven Sutton Sam Carmona Shubham Goel Tasia Lesley (Playing as Tamira) Tom Houghton Xanthi Perdikomatis

The first four episodes of The Circle will be released on Netflix next Wednesday, December 28 at 03:01 am ET. The next eight episodes will be released on January 4 and January 11, with four episodes dropping every Wednesday at the same time. The season finale will be dropped on Netflix on January 18 at 3 am ET.

