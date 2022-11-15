What time will Good Bones: Better Yard premiere on HGTV? Plot, release date and more details explored

Karen E Laine is picking up her tools again to renovate the outdoor space in her Indianapolis neighborhood with the new season of Good Bones: Better Yard. The one-hour episode will air on Tuesday, November 15, at 9/8c on HGTV.

The synopsis of Good Bones: Better Yard reads:

“Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients' outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network's new special Good Bones: Better Yard.”

Good Bones: Better Yard - Laine got interested in landscaping during her childhood days

Karen E Laine grabbed the limelight alongside her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, on the HGTV show Good Bones, which premiered in 2016. In the series, the duo transformed rundown properties around their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

But Karen recently stepped back from the series to work on her own personal projects, including Tuesday's special premiere of Good Bones: Better Yard.

In the premiere episode, Karen will work her magic on a special exterior project for a young couple who are soon-to-become parents. The synopsis of the episode, titled A Forever Yard, reads as:

"A couple expecting their first child hires Karen to turn their overgrown, infested yard into a wondrous paradise, but they have a few peculiar requests that require her to get inventive in order to fulfil."

The yard of the young couple was in such derelict shape that they were considering selling their home, being overrun with rodents, dead trees and Poison Ivy. But after Karen and her expert team's careful inspection, the couple ditched their selling plans.

In the episode, Karen and her team will create a multi-purpose outdoor oasis for the family, with distinct spots for playing and entertainment, complete with a fireplace, a kitchen, basketball court, and secret garden.

The 62-year-old became interested in landscaping at a very young age due to her parents, who loved gardening. Speaking about her interest, she told Realtor.com:

"I grew up in a household of gardeners. My mother made our 7 acres in Connecticut beautiful. There were flowers and shrubs. It’s beautiful, and my father was the vegetable gardener. So I was raised on gardening. I think it’s genetics and upbringing and inclination. I just feel happiest when I’m working in the yard."

Contractor and family member Lenny will also be back to work on this project on Good Bones: Better Yard. Karen was adamant about having Lenny back on the show as he was loved by fans. Many were sad to see him depart, but now Lenny is back to help her once again.

Speaking about his return, Karen said:

For those other viewers who have been watching since the beginning, I think they will be very excited to see Lenny back. A lot of people were sad when he left, and that was my first request when we talked about this pilot. Can we get Lenny back, please?

She further added:

And so I did a lot of schmoozing with Lenny. I’m like, “Come on. I need you, man. Come on.” Lenny is family, so he has never been gone from my life. I haven’t worked with him on a daily basis like we used to, but being able to do that again was like coming home. He’s kind of a hero. He’s just there to solve problems, make things better, lighten the mood a little, get the job done.

Tune in to HGTV to watch the premiere episode of Good Bones: Better Yard. The show will also be available to stream on the same day on Discovery+.

