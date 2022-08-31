What time will Good Bones: Risky Business Season 1 premiere on HGTV? Host, release date, and more

Good Bones: Risky Business Season 1 will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk as she takes on the ultimate task of transforming a Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast and event center. The previous show featured six houses that were renovated, making this season different than the others.

HGTV’s press release called the show the riskiest renovation challenge of Hawk’s career. The six-part series will follow the renovation of the century-old property, the largest project Mina has taken on, including size, budget, and restoration.

The press release said:

"New York [August 10, 2022] Good Bones renovation dynamo Mina Starsiak Hawk will take on the biggest, riskiest renovation challenge of her career in her own spin-off series, Good Bones: Risky Business. Premiering Tuesday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+, the six-episode series will feature Mina boldly going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square."

It continued:

"More than a century old, the 7,000 square-foot property - which includes the main home and a carriage house - will be the largest project Mina has ever tackled in terms of size and budget and will require precise restoration to return it to its former glory."

Good Bones has been on air for six seasons and will now premiere its spin-off series Good Bones: Risky Business on September 6 at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

All about Good Bones: Risky Business

The show is set to follow Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk’s journey as she takes on the biggest and riskiest project of her career. The show will feature a century-old Victorian property about to be changed into a bed and breakfast.

In an interview with HGTV about the show, Hawk said:

"I've been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine."

She continued:

"Now I'm taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It's a huge risk, but I love a challenge!"

Each episode of Good Bones: Risky Business will focus on a specific room or part of the mansion as she transforms it. Mina chose to change this particular property because it has been an eyesore in her community for decades and is often inhabited by homeless squatters. While the size and potential of the mansion are enormous, as is the risk involved.

Meet the host, Mina Starsiak Hawk

Good Bones: Risky Business host and real estate agent Mina Hawk is dedicated to the art of saving old homes, one house at a time. She previously appeared on Good Bones with her mother, Karen E Laine. As a team, the two were on a mission to transform neighborhoods as they bought, repaired, and transformed damaged properties. The renovator hopes that with the transformation in her new show, she can leave a legacy for her children.

In the HGTV interview, the star said that Good Bones: Risky Business will be different than Good Bones. The 42-minute-long segments of the show will give viewers a much more detailed narration of the process. She further added that “there’s more time to focus on all the issues, all things that come up and talk about them.”

Mina also said:

“It’s much more like Cops-style filming. They’re just going with whatever happens."

The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

