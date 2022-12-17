Dance Monsters season 1: Who are eliminated so far? Recap and more details about the Netflix show explored

Netflix recently launched its newest reality TV dance series, titled Dance Monsters. Similar to popular shows like The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer, the new dance competition will feature 15 dancers who will be battling it out for a cash prize and the title. But there's a catch.

Although these dancers will be moving and grooving to the tune in order to impress the judges, they will not be dancing as themselves on the stage. Instead, they will try to wow the judges and the studio audience dressed up as adorable CGI avatars.

The official synopsis for the show reads,

"In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to win $250,000 - and a second shot at their dreams."

Netflix's Dance Monsters is hosted by former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. The three judges who will be the decision-makers on who progresses to the next round are Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo.

The newly released reality television series featured eight episodes. But so far, only three have been released on Netflix. Each episode will introduce viewers to five new dancers. And at the end of each episode, one monster's journey in the competition will come to an end, and their true identity will be revealed.

So far, three monsters have been eliminated. If you're curious to know who they are, keep reading.

Jellifer, Rocky, and Slink were eliminated from Netflix's Dance Monsters season one

Dance Monsters has a different format than previous dance competitions we've seen. The competition is divided into different rounds. In round one, there are three heats. Five monsters will compete against each other in each heat. At the end of each heat, one dancer will be eliminated, and their identity will be revealed.

The remaining 12 contestants will move on to the second round, where they will compete in two heats. In each heat, six dancers will battle it out. After round two, only eight contestants will move on to the quarterfinals, where each episode will include surprises and be more competitive than the others, and the remaining monsters will battle it out to make it to the grand finale, where they stand a chance of winning $250,000.

The three contestants who have been eliminated from Dance Monsters so far are listed below.

Episode one - Jellifer

In episode one, the five monsters who competed against each other were Peaches, Jellifer, Beti the Yeti, Marsha, and Jam. Each of the contestants performed a dance routine of their own in order to impress the judges. At the end of their performances, the judges saved Beti, Marsha, and Jam.

Peaches and Jellifer had to battle it out in a dance-off for the last chance to impress the judges. Ultimately, Peaches received two votes from Lele Pons and Ne-Yo and advanced. Jellifer was sadly eliminated. She revealed herself to be Angela, who was once a back dancer for Britney Spears.

Episode two - Rocky

In episode two of Dance Monsters, viewers were introduced to Rocky, Flame, Roberta, Grammy and Chester. After each of the contestants performed their dance routine, the two at the bottom were Roberta and Rocky. They had one last chance to impress the judges in a dance battle.

Ultimately, Roberta outperformed Rocky and advanced to the next round. Thus, Rocky's journey had come to an end, and he had to reveal himself. Rocky revealed his true identity as Mitch Joseph.

Episode three - Slink

In episode three of Dance Monsters, viewers were introduced to Candy, Slink, Darcy, Ferg, and Hammer. Slink and Darcy were in the bottom two after their performances and had one more opportunity to win over the judges.

After giving it their best in the dance-off, Darcy won and moved on to the next round, and Slink was eliminated. Dr. Darius Gaymon revealed his identity as the person behind Slink.

The first three episodes of Dance Monsters are available to stream on Netflix. Viewers will be able to watch the next three episodes on December 23, 2022.

