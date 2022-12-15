What time will Dance Monsters season 1 premiere on Netflix? Release date, cast, rules and more details explored

Netflix’s Dance Monsters will be released on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:01 am ET with the first three episodes dropping together. The next three episodes will be dropped on Friday, December 23, 2022, and the final three episodes will be released on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 03:01 am ET.

Dance Monsters will be hosted by The Pussycat Dolls dancer Ashley Roberts and judged by singer Ne-Yo, YouTuber Lele Pons and choreographer Ashley Banjo. It will see 15 amateur dancers competing against each other in an epic dance battle and won't show their faces until they are eliminated.

Premise and rules of Dance Monsters

The 15 dancers performing on the show will be replaced by computer-generated beasts. Through the CGI effects, judges and audience will only see a monster-type creature dancing on their screens, mimicking the moves of real dancers performing off camera.

Throughout the nine episodes, viewers will learn more about the real dancers, their stories, struggles and obstacles on dancing professionally. It is owing to this that the dancers don't want to come in front of the cameras.

Fans will only learn about the real identity of the contestants after they are eliminated.

The contestants will have to go through a series of 5 rounds, including solo dances, duets and one-on-one dance battles to win $250,000 and the title of Ultimate Dance Monster. The winner will also get an opportunity to become a professional dancer.

Structure of Dance Monsters competition

In Round 1, the contestants will be divided into three heats, each containing five CGI monsters. The five monsters will first perform solo and three dancers will go to the next round. The bottom two will go into a dance-off battle and only one will head into the second round. The three eliminated dancers will head home after revealing their identity.

In Round 2, the CGI monsters will be divided into teams of 6. After a solo performance, one contestant from each team will be sent home. Following this, the bottom 2 performers in the solo-performance round will then head to a dance-off battle. Dancers with the lowest score will be eliminated from each team.

Only 8 Dance Monsters contestants will reach the quarterfinals, where they will have to pair up in teams of two. After their performance, 4 monsters will be at risk of elimination and will have to save their spot in a 30-second solo freestyle battle. Two of them will be eliminated and 6 will head to the semifinals.

In the 4th round, the remaining contestants will have to earn their spot in the finale only through solo performances. Only four CGI monsters will reach the finale with undisclosed identities.

Two of the finalists will be eliminated after a solo performance and the remaining two will compete in a dance-off battle for the Ultimate Dance Monster title.

Cast of Dance Monsters

The host - Ashley Roberts

Ashley is a member of The Pussycat Dolls and has participated in many TV shows like I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, The Jump and Blankety Blank. Roberts is the presenter of radio station Heart 00s and the breakfast show on Heart FM.

The judge - Ashley Banjo

Ashley is a popular UK street dancer who won Britain's Got Talent season 3 with his group 'Sance troupe diversity.' He has previously judged Got to Dance and Dancing on Ice. Banjo also presented the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017 and 2021.

The judge - Lele Pons

Lele Pons is a former Vine star and has more than 17 Million subscribers on YouTube, where she creates funny videos. Lele has also appeared in many movies and TV shows like Airplane Mode, Cooking with Paris and The Secret Life of Lele Pons. She is also a singer with many hits like Celeso, Hit It and Let It Snow.

The judge - Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo is a popular American singer, songwriter and dancer. He is known for writing Mario’s Let Me Love You and has himself released many songs like Stay, Because of You and Libra Scale. He has previously judged World of Dance for 3 years and came second on The Masked Singer UK season 2.

Tune into Netflix on December 16, 2022, to catch the series premiere of Dance Monsters.

