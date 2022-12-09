Paul Merson's predictions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has produced some incredible spectacles so far, and we're set to witness another set of excellent matches this week. Only eight teams remain in the tournament, and they'll lock horns over the weekend to give us this World Cup's semi-finalists.

England, France, Brazil, and Portugal stood out in the Round of 16 with emphatic victories. Argentina did survive a few scares in their game but were always going to get the better of Australia with an inspired Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Morocco pulled off the biggest upset of the knock-out stages and edged Spain to a stunning penalty shoot-out victory. Croatia have also made it to the quarterfinals after 120 gruelling minutes against Japan and will now need to put in another shift against Brazil.

This round of the World Cup features some of the best teams in international football, and we have some massive names playing against each other this week. Here are my predictions for the World Cup quarterfinals this weekend.

Croatia vs Brazil

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Neymar being back is a massive boost for Brazil. There's no doubt that he gives them an X-factor, and that's exactly what you need in World Cup knock-out matches.

I'm a massive fan of Thiago Silva as well - he's been outstanding at the World Cup. When he goes up for a header, he doesn't just clear it as far as he can. He nods it down to his teammates. If Brazil are to win the World Cup this year, they'll need Thiago Silva at his best.

Richarlison has also been great, and he'll have to carry that on. I'm not his biggest fan, to be honest. I think he can do better, but he's leading the line very well so far. He's got a big responsibility on his shoulders now - he's going to play every game for Brazil at the World Cup.

Croatia have impressive players as well in Modric and Kovacic, but they work made to work hard against Japan. Josko Gvardiol could become a very special centre-back. People do have breakthroughs in the World Cup, and he could be one of them. I do like him, but he's got his work cut out for him this weekend.

With Brazil, you've got to pick the right pass at the right time. They'll give you chances, and you have to take them when you get them. They remind me of Manchester City - they're a very good team, but they'll give you a chance if you're brave enough. Croatia have an excellent squad, but I think this might be a game too far for them.

Prediction: Croatia 0-2 Brazil

Netherlands vs Argentina

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

This is a very intriguing game. I can see the Netherlands catching Argentina on the counter several times. They'll lull the Argentines into a false sense of security - they're as good a counter-attacking team as any in the tournament. If they can do what they did against the USA, they can cause Argentina a lot of problems.

Lionel Messi played very well against Australia. He's approaching the end of his career, and this will likely be his last World Cup. I was very pleased with the way he played, and he now needs to step up against a better team.

I thought Lautaro Martinez was bang out of luck the other day. His teammates were trying to put it on a plate for him, and he just couldn't score. Martinez is getting opportunities and he just needs to find the back of the net. I would play Martinez in this game - you don't become a bad player overnight.

Cody Gakpo has been a standout player for his side. We have a transfer window coming up in January, and the World Cup is the perfect platform. The Premier League is where the money is, and if he keeps carrying on with what he's doing, I'm sure one of the big boys will take notice.

This is going to be a hard game for Argentina. A lot depends on how they defend when they lose the ball. They have a few erratic defenders who like to dive in, and that's why I think there'll be a few goals in this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina, with the Netherlands winning on penalties.

Portugal vs Morocco

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

I think you've got a better chance of starting this game than Cristiano Ronaldo. Goncalo Ramos replaced him in the starting eleven and scored a hat-trick! Fair play to the manager. Ronaldo can come on as a substitute, but there's no way he's starting this game.

Joao Felix had his best game the other day. Rafael Leao was great against Switzerland, and they won the game 6-1! They were one of the best teams in the Round of 16, and they're peaking at the perfect time. If I was the manager, I'd make no changes to the team.

I was very impressed with the way Morocco played against Spain. Hakim Ziyech has hardly played this season, and he's making his freshness count. He's a good player and he's done very well. Achraf Hakimi - what a player! He's one of the best defenders in the world in my opinion. He dictates a whole side of the pitch with the way he gets forward and back - it's absolutely outstanding.

This game might be too quick a turnaround for Morocco, and I don't think they'll cause Portugal too many problems. Ronaldo's presence on the bench makes Portugal stronger because they can bring him on if their plans aren't working.

Morocco have been brilliant. All their players have worked so hard to get to where they are. They worked very hard against Spain, but I think this game will prove too difficult for them to handle.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Morocco

England vs France

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

I've been impressed with Antoine Griezmann, but I'm not too worried about him. I'm only worried about Kylian Mbappe. If England stop him, they win. I'm not worried about anyone else in the French team. If Kyle Walker can't stop Mbappe, every team at the World Cup will be in trouble.

I don't think Mason Mount will start this game. He's a top player, but England won't make too many changes. Gareth Southgate likes continuity, and I don't think he'll switch to a three-man defence for this game.

This game is perfect for Harry Maguire. He'll have a battle in the air with Olivier Giroud, and he's not going to shy away from it. Giroud isn't going to cause problems outside the box.

If we stop Mbappe, I don't see how they defeat us. I'm quite bullish on this match, and I'd be shocked if they lost. Poland caused France a lot of problems at 0-0. England are going along very nicely, and I expect them to beat France.

Prediction: England 3-1 France

