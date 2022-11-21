Big Brother season 24 came to an end earlier this year with Taylor Hale becoming the first black woman to win the reality competition.

Most recently, it was brought to light that Taylor and her fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin were officially dating. With the news of their romance in the air, it has brought back memories of all the other couples who found love in the camera-filled house.

While some of them broke up soon after the series came to an end, there are still a few who have stuck together. There are some who got married or engaged and others who are still in the dating phase.

There are eleven Big Brother couples who are still together

While winning the competition is a big deal, one cannot do so without an alliance. At the same time, Big Brother participants can't stop themselves from getting together and creating romantic bonds. In fact, some contestants from different seasons have also connected and found love in each other.

While not all couples make it for too long, these 11 couples have managed to stay together even after they wrapped up the Big Brother house.

1) Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin

Season 24 winner Taylor Hale shared a showmance with Monte Taylor while the cameras rolled. Viewers also saw a steamy moment where the two were cuddling.

However, they had a big argument and didn't stay together. After the season came to an end, Taylor shared that Joseph was her biggest supporter ever.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she opened up about not jumping into a relationship right away. However, earlier in November 2022, Taylor and Joseph took to social media to announce that they were dating.

2) Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener

While season 24's Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener had a showmance during the filming, it came to a sudden end before Kyle could be eliminated from the show.

However, after the series came to an end, Alyssa took to Instagram to reveal that the couple were back together. She even thanked her fans for supporting her and Kyle.

3) Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

The couple from season three are still together and had told Us Weekly after the competition that they were dating. They said that they felt the chemistry after they got to the jury house and connected with each other.

Claire added that they would stay up late night talking and that helped them develop a bond.

4) Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott

Memphis and Christmas appeared on season 22 of the popular reality TV show. The couple, however, didn't form a romantic bond while they were inside the Big Brother house. They reportedly started dating three months after their season came to an end.

Christmas told Us Weekly that she knew that there was something about Memphis that she couldn't ignore. Memphis also stated that he realized that he couldn't be without Christmas. They got engaged in 2021 and married earlier this year in the month of May.

5) Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton

Season 20's Swaggy and Bayleigh's romance started shortly after they entered the Big Brother house. However, since Swaggy was eliminated early on in the competition, and the two didn't get too much time together.

Despite their brief time together, Swaggy proposed to Bayleigh during the season finale. Bayleigh also later revealed that she did get pregnant with Swaggy's child on the show, but lost the baby to a miscarriage.

In 2020 they revealed that they secretly got married in January. In May 2022, they took to social media to announce that they were expecting their first child together.

6) Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans

Tyler and Crispen are from season 20 of the popular reality TV competition series. They both hail from Hilton Head and hit it off early on Big Brother.

They had chemistry, but didn't get romantic with each other until a few weeks into the competition. They confessed their love for each other only towards the end of the season. The couple got engaged in January 2021.

7) Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Jessica and Cody are from season 19 of Big Brother. Their showmance started on day one in the house. Although the other cast members liked Jessica, they didn't get along that well with Cody.

The couple also competed in The Amazing Race season 30. In 2018, they tied the knot, and a year later, in May 2019, they welcomed their first daughter. In October 2020, they welcomed their second child together.

8) Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

Nicole and Victor appeared in season 18 of Big Brother. Throughout the series, they weren't in the same alliance. Despite that, they still had a showmance going on and they officially started dating after the show came to an end and got engaged in 2018.

In January 2021 the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together and got hitched in March 2021. In July, they welcomed their first son together.

9) Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

Daniele and Dominic met on season 13 of the reality TV competition series. This was the second season that Daniele returned for and it was then that she fell in love with Dominic. From being best friends, they started dating and tied the knot two years later. The couple also share a daughter together named Tennessee.

10) Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly

Brendon and Rachel from season 12 of Big Brother are one of the most famous couples from the series. They were known as Brenchel. They first met in season 12 and were completely opposite to each other.

In season 13 they returned for a chance at the title. They also competed in The Amazing Race season 20 and season 24. The couple is currently married and share two children, a girl and a boy together.

11) Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd

Jeff and Jordan met on season 11 of Big Brother. They are also one of the most loved couples in the show's history. Jordan won their season of the show while Jeff was crowned as the Favorite Houseguest.

Apart from that, they also competed on The Amazing Race season 13 and season 16. They are married and share two kids together named Lawson and Layton.

Big Brother airs only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

