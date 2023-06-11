Temptation Island season 5 release date, air time, and plot on USA Network

Popular reality series Temptation Island is all set to premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. The fan-favorite show will introduce a brand new set of couples and singles, who will embark on an adventurous journey, testing the strength of their relationships to see if they last the challenge or not.

Season 5 of Temptation Island is hosted by Mark L. Walberg. It will introduce four new couples and 16 single men and women who will be seen living on a compound together.

It will be an ultimate test for the pairs to see if they give in to the temptation and form a connection with a single cast member, or if will they be able to stay loyal to their partner. Viewers will witness significant drama throughout the installment.

The reality series was revamped in 2019 to introduce newer and fresher formats, and dramatic twists and turns taking place each season.

Temptation Island season 5: 4 couples go through the ultimate test

Season 5 of Temptation Island will see four couples embark on the ultimate test of their relationships. Throughout the season, the pairs will be separated and live in different villas. The men will be introduced to single women, while their partners will be welcomed by single eligible bachelors.

During filming, the pairs will almost be single and ready to mingle. They can go on a variety of dates with the single men and women in the villa in an effort to test their original relationships. The couples will be separated long enough for newer potential connections to be formed, leading to drama.

Temptation Island is known to bring interesting twists and turns every year. Season 5 will amp up the drama quotient drastically. The four couples will not be the only people who will be able to send private messages to their partners. The singles in the villa will also have the opportunity to send secret notes to the ones they have connected with the most.

Another interesting twist to the format is the "Temptation Light." Each villa will be graced with a light that will turn the entire house red to let one of the cast members know that their significant others have fallen into the trap of temptation.

At the end of each Temptation Island episode, the four couples will attend bonfires with host Mark L. Walberg and see clips of what their partners were up to in the villa throughout the week.

Check out which couples are taking to the island:

Vanessa Valente & Roberto Mal from Los Angeles, California Kaitlin Tufts & Hall Toledano from Charleston, South Carolina Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells from Altanta, Georgia Leonila "Paris" Pedro & Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie from Newark, New Jersey

Singles trying to form a connection include:

Desiree Almeida (Los Angeles, California) Tia Hairston (Raleigh, North California) Christian Tesoriero (Ramsey, New Jersey) Tahjjic Smitih (Dallas, Texas) Nafeesah Terry (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Marjorie Guaracho (Boca Raton, Florida) Brice Robinson (Las Vegas, Nevada) Michael Zappa (San Diego, California) Sebastian Baraza (Miami, Florida) Abby Bryan (Wellington, Florida) Tamie Lawson (Los Angeles, California) Griffin Grady (Columbus, Ohio) Kristian Barbarich (Los Angeles, California) Makayla Halstead (Albany, Oregon) Alexius Adams (Dallas, Texas)

Season 5 of Temptation Island promises viewers a fair share of love and drama. The couples will have to go through the ultimate test to see if their love is strong enough to last the challenges and temptations in the villa. Viewers will have to find out which couples come out of this test successfully.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

