“Terrible twist”: Love Island fans react to Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding’s “stepping forward” moment in episode 1

Love Island season 10 aired episode 1 on Monday and it ended with a twist. Two contestants stepped forward when asked whether they were unhappy with the pairings. Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding were the islanders who took one step forward. According to public vote results, the former was paired up with Mehdi Edno, and Jess was coupled up with George Fensom.

Love Island fans shared a lot of opinions on the show’s twist, including that it was “terrible.”

BEYONCÉ @Amaa_ra Yeah that was a terrible twist? What did Jess and Ruchee gain from stepping forward lol. Made them and the people they were forced to couple up with look like losers #LoveIsland Yeah that was a terrible twist? What did Jess and Ruchee gain from stepping forward lol. Made them and the people they were forced to couple up with look like losers #LoveIsland

The ITV dating show welcomed 10 islanders into the villa. For the first time in history, the contestants didn’t pick their partners but the public did. They voted for which contestant should couple up with who.

Fans claimed that Ruchee and Jess didn’t take long before stepping forward

Love Island’s Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding were the first contestants to enter the villa in the premiere episode. They soon became friends and were seen together throughout the episode. They didn’t seem too excited when got paired up with their partners chosen by the public.

Towards the end, host Maya Jama asked the girls:

“If you’re not sure you’re with the right person, I dare you to step forward now.”

Jess and Ruchee took a step forward, leaving others in shock. While many fans mentioned that it was a “boring” twist, some claimed that the two ladies didn’t take long to make a decision.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the “stepping forward” moment in Love Island UK season 10 episode 1:

K♡ @katemymind #LoveIsland Jess and Ruchee couldn’t have done that any faster and with a smile Jess and Ruchee couldn’t have done that any faster and with a smile😭 #LoveIsland https://t.co/O1RmdiuPdT

✨ It’s Tree ✨ @tree_more6 That was a boring twist! Ruchee and Jess should have been given a chance to steal someone else’s man #LoveIsland That was a boring twist! Ruchee and Jess should have been given a chance to steal someone else’s man #LoveIsland

. @jesyslovr so ruchee and jess stepping forward was pointless then #loveisland so ruchee and jess stepping forward was pointless then #loveisland

Maisie @maisier1616 What was the point in Jess and Ruchee stepping forward, just gave the game away for nothing #LoveIsland What was the point in Jess and Ruchee stepping forward, just gave the game away for nothing #LoveIsland https://t.co/egXvWUGfUW

owen @asthmab1tch ruchee and jess when they heard they can get out of their couples #loveisland ruchee and jess when they heard they can get out of their couples #loveisland https://t.co/Gc1RDX9lXa

Realitea @__Realitea__ Tomorrow’s episode we’re about the experience some intense awkward moments between Mehdi & Ruchee and Jess & George #LoveIsland Tomorrow’s episode we’re about the experience some intense awkward moments between Mehdi & Ruchee and Jess & George #LoveIsland https://t.co/4gq8ELueZ2

In the next episode, Mehdi and George might confront Ruchee and Jess, respectively, about their decision.

The dare was given before the producers sent the first bombshell, Zachariah Noble, of the season into the villa. He will now get the chance to pick one of the girls.

Meet the first 5 couples of Love Island season 10

In episode 1 of Love Island season 10 (summer edition), 10 islanders entered the villa. In most of the previous seasons, the contestants get the chance to pick their own partners. But, this time, the power went to the public.

They voted and did the pairings. Hence, season 10’s first five couples were:

Catherine Agbaje and André Furtado

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Jess Harding and George Fensom

Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor

Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno

Once the couples were announced, the episode further showed them playing a steamy game. The competition broke the ice between the pairs. However, two ladies didn’t think they got the perfect match. Ruchee and Jess made the decision to step forward when asked whether they were unhappy with the couplings.

Apart from the two and their respective partners, the remaining three couples were seen trying to know each other. While Ella Thomas and Tyrique took some time to make a connection, Molly and Mitchell were happy with their pairing from the start.

According to the show’s format, new bombshells or contestants will enter the villa every week. Either they will pick someone or the OG islanders will get a chance to choose the newcomers and leave their current partners. The process, which will also include eliminations each week, will continue until they find their perfect match. In the previous season, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were the winners.

Meanwhile, Love Island alum Maya Jama is hosting the season and will return with more twists and turns in the next episode.

Season 10 will air new episodes from Sunday through Friday at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

