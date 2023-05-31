Who is George Fensom from Love Island? Bedford native lands in controversy over ex-girlfriend’s TikTok post ahead of season premiere

Love Island UK season 10 is all set to premiere next week, featuring a group of 10 new islanders. One of the contestants is George Fensom who is a 24-year-old business development executive from Bedford. Days ahead of the season premiere, he has already managed to grab headlines after his ex-girlfriend’s TikTok video went viral.

In the post, she slammed George, calling him a “cheat” and “narcissist.” TikToker Ebony Skeeley shared the video in 2022 and it surfaced online recently.

idk @idk44455177 so the george going into the love island villa is actually a cheat!! this video was posted december 2022 too. #LoveIsland so the george going into the love island villa is actually a cheat!! this video was posted december 2022 too. #LoveIsland https://t.co/grp68L9PeP

The clip included a few pictures of the two with a line or words written on them. While two included the aforementioned words, she wrote “constantly lied to others and made empty promises” in one picture.

Neither George nor Love Island has commented on the backlash.

Fan claims Love Island team deleted George Fensom's Twitter account

George Fensom landed into controversy ahead of the premiere of Love Island season 10. Reports suggested that his ex-girlfriend Ebony Skeeley’s old TikTok post surfaced online where she slammed George.

She accused him of being a “cheat” and “narcissist.” In addition to this post, Twitter users also shared a few screenshots where George used homophobic slang.

One fan claimed that Love Island deleted the islander’s Twitter account due to the backlash.

no. we want him gone !!!

this is such an ignorant move from production so… team #loveisland have deleted george’s twitter after he was caught tweeting blatant homophobia.no. we want him gone !!!this is such an ignorant move from production @ITV so… team #loveisland have deleted george’s twitter after he was caught tweeting blatant homophobia. no. we want him gone !!!this is such an ignorant move from production @ITV

Fans also criticized the ITV show for bringing in people like George on the show.

#cancelloveisland @LoveIsland you are too quiet at the recent allegations about casting Love Islander George Fensom @LoveIsland you are too quiet at the recent allegations about casting Love Islander George Fensom#LoveIsland#cancelloveisland

Lolita @soap_queen7 whichever poor girl gets coupled up with George day one is in my thoughts and prayers because yeah ummm let's have him be the first boot #loveisland whichever poor girl gets coupled up with George day one is in my thoughts and prayers because yeah ummm let's have him be the first boot #loveisland

💕☀️🦋 @Mslenah_ Does Love Island even do background checks on these people that they pick as contestants on the show?! @idk44455177 Wait whatDoes Love Island even do background checks on these people that they pick as contestants on the show?! @idk44455177 Wait what 😳 Does Love Island even do background checks on these people that they pick as contestants on the show?!

Only time will tell whether George will win Love Island fans once the show releases season 10 episodes.

Meet George Fensom from Bedford

George Fensom is a business development executive from Bedford. While his Instagram handle didn’t reveal much information about him, the 24-year-old islander’s LinkedIn profile gave his professional details.

His description reads:

“An enthusiastic and hard working individual, that is able to deliver a hard work ethic in a fast paced work environment.”

He is currently working at The British Standards Institution (BSI) as a business development executive. Prior to that, he worked as a sales negotiator at Goodacres Residential and as a property paralegal at Premier Solicitors.

According to his ITV bio for Love Island, George stated that he is “always dancing” and that his go-to move is “Dad dance.” He also claims that he has good dad jokes for his fellow islanders.

In his audio description for the show, he described himself as “white,” “tanned,” and a “clean-cut lad” with no piercings or tattoos. He further mentioned that he goes to the gym often and doesn’t like “flashy brands, but his “high-quality basic stuff.”

George said in his introductory video:

"I love chatting to people. I feel like I've got the gift of the gap, thing is I can tailor my chat depending on the situation. So if I'm chatting some a little bit older 40s 50s I could start talking about Bingo but wherevers until someone sort of 20 22 23 I talk about TikTok.”

He continued:

“The way that people would describe me is cheeky, chappy, fun, vibrant but at the same time a bit of an s-boy. You might as well call me Bradley Walsh because I just love the chase. I'm just looking forward to be able to meet the girl in my dreams and just start cracking on.”

George will enter the villa alongside nine islanders. The first OG group will pick each other and become the first five couples of the season.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island season 10 will air on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITV2 and ITVX.

