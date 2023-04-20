“Don’t fix what isn’t broken”: Netizens are not thrilled as Love Island announces spinoff titled Love Island Games

Peacock announced on Tuesday that Love Island is set to have its first-ever spin-off, titled Love Island Games. Originating in the UK, the reality TV show already has 26 versions from all across the globe, including popular iterations in the US and Australia. The upcoming series will invite former contestants to give them a second chance at finding love.

Fans were not entirely thrilled with the announcement, with one even pointing out that “A+” shows should not get a spin-off.

The official synopsis of the new series reads:

“In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, and dramatic new arrivals.”

While the release date has not yet been announced, the press release stated that the show is set to premiere in Fall 2023.

Fans are concerned that the spin-off might ruin the Love Island franchise

Love Island is one of the most popular reality shows all around the world and has brought to viewers several fan-favorite contestants. Stating the upcoming series as the franchise’s first-ever spin-off, the official press release stated:

“The first season of LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia, and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of LOVE ISLAND GAMES.”

The franchise's fans, however, are not quite happy with the news as they are concerned that the upcoming version might not be successful. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to express their apprehension in response to the official announcement posts by the official handles of Peacock and the franchise's US version.

Avery @averydaylove @loveislandusa The games are our least favorite part of this show and now you’re making an entire show about the games @loveislandusa The games are our least favorite part of this show and now you’re making an entire show about the games 💀💀💀

Season 1 of the show will commence after the upcoming fifth season of the USA version ends, which will be during the fall.

Clarifying that former “bombshells” will return, the press release further added:

“With 26 versions of the series internationally, LOVE ISLAND has entertained viewers worldwide, delivering love, laughs, heartbreak and an unending supply of "bombshell" Islanders. Now, for the first time ever, some of the most memorable Islanders in show history - hailing from across the globe - are getting together under one roof for LOVE ISLAND GAMES.”

For now, only the announcement has been made. Details about the cast, location, and airing schedule are yet to be revealed.

Prior to the spin-off, the franchise is all set to launch new seasons for the UK and the USA. Season 10 of the UK version will premiere its summer iteration after the winter show ended in March 2023. Sanam and Kai were the winning couple in the winter version.

For those who are unfamiliar with the franchise's concept, the official synopsis reads:

"A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life."

The US adaptation is also bringing in its summer 2023 series. The season 5 schedule and cast are yet to be announced. The previous season was hosted by Sarah Hyland.

While the UK show, hosted by Maya Jama, airs on ITV2, the USA one comes on Peacock.

