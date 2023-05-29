Love Island season 10 contestants: Meet the 10 islanders from the ITV show

Love Island UK is back with a brand new season on ITV, featuring 10 single islanders. Season 10 is the summer series that will welcome the return of host Maya Jama after she made her hosting debut on the show in the 2023 winter edition (season 9). The format of the unique dating series will be the same as the previous installment, except for the addition of video training.

According to reports, all the contestants will be given online training on various topics, such as behavior patterns like being respectful and being aware of their surroundings. Plus, they will be guided to use words wisely about ethnicity, disability, microaggressions, race, and se*uality.

Love Island season 10 will air on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITV2 and ITVX. The official social media handle of the show has revealed the names of this season’s contestants.

Love Island season 10 islanders: Meet all 5 men and 5 women

Love Island UK airs twice a year with its winter and summer editions. The winter series, which was filmed in South Africa, ended in March 2023, with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan as the winners.

The upcoming Love Island season 10 (summer edition) will be filmed in Mallorca Islands in Spain. All 10 contestants will stay together in a villa, and throughout the season, many bombshells, aka new contestants, will enter the resort.

Meanwhile, the show has announced its 10 contestants/islanders (5 men and 5 women). They will enter the villa as singles and pair up in the first episode.

Meet the 10 single islanders:

1) Ruchee Gurung

Ruchee Gurung is the first contestant announced for Love Island UK season 10. Hailing from Sutton, the 24-year-old beautician is all set to bring glam and energy to the villa in Mallorca Islands.

In her ITV interview, she stated that she is a relationship believer, but it has not yet worked out for her. Only time will tell whether she’ll be able to work it out in the dating show.

Ruchee added:

“My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships.”

She further revealed the traits in a guy that gives her an “ick.” She doesn’t like “guys with white jeans and red trainers” and non-ambitious men.

2) Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde is all set to woo ladies on Love Island 2023 summer series with his footballer charm. The 24-year-old Essex native is a semi-professional football player.

He stated in his interview that he is confident and will not hesitate to go after what he desires on the show. The athlete stated a few interesting facts about himself, such as that he is deaf in his right ear and has a "tattoo next to my left one that symbolizes strength and power in my good one."

Tyrique revealed that he’s good friends with season 7 star Toby Aromolaran who was announced as the runner-up alongside Chloe Burrows.

3) Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh is a farm girl from Doncaster who is a musical theatre performer and social media creator. The 21-year-old claims that she is not outdoorsy and doesn’t use dating apps to meet guys.

In her ITV interview, she calls herself “old-fashioned” when it comes to meeting men. Therefore, Molly decided to enter the Love Island villa to meet someone. She comes from a joint family as she lives “on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby, and chicken."

4) George Fensom

George Fensom is a 24-year-old Bedford native who is a business development executive by profession. He claims to be witty and is all set to bring “dad jokes” to the villa.

He also promises in his ITV interview that he will show off his "dad dancing" talent and would like to meet a girl who can challenge him. George is an outgoing person who claims to always be in dancing mode. He would prefer a girl who could match his energy and bring "even more banter" than him.

5) Catherine Agbaje

Catherine “Cathy” Agbaje is all set to find a partner on the ITV show. The 22-year-old commercial real estate agent hails from Dublin.

Cathy has a happy face as she believes in “always smiling” and “laughing.” She stated in her interview that she is very chatty and prefers to be happy always. Her intelligence is one of her intriguing facts, as evidenced by the fact that she has done undergrad in Sociology and Psychology. Her real estate master's degree is another asset.

The realtor also claimed that her tests are not veneers but real.

6) Mehdi Edno

The 26-year-old Mehdi Edno wants to find a girl who is good-looking and funny. Hailing from Bordeaux/London, the communications manager reveals in his interview how he impresses girls.

Mehdi stated:

“I simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested.”

He believes in good looks but also mentioned that it is not the only factor. He also appreciates someone with a “good sense of humor” and adventure-loving.

7) Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas is a fashion model from Glasgow who insists that she is “wifey material.” The 23-year-old is pretty sure what she wants in her life and that she has a “big heart.”

Sharing how she met Bradd Pitt once, Ella said:

“I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Meanwhile, she is all set to find a partner on Love Island season 10.

8) Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor is a gas engineer from Sheffield who claims to be a gentleman but is also particular about finding a woman who doesn’t give him icks.

Explaining what gives him "icks" in a girl, the 26-year-old islander said:

“Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand – when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”

Apart from his “picky” behavior, Mitchel also claims that he is a person who knows how to show a good time to his girl. He states:

“I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate.”

Only time will tell whether he will find the perfect girl in the villa.

9) Jess Harding

Jess Harding is a London native who is Aesthetics Practitioner by profession. The 22-year-old believes that the Love Island boys might find it difficult to woo her due to her icks-list.

Jess said:

“When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway! Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!”

Will she find the guy who doesn’t give her icks? Only time will tell.

10) André Furtado

André Furtado is the youngest male islander on Love Island season 10. The 21-year-old is a business owner from Dudley.

Describing his personality, he said in his ITV interview:

“I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”

Will his language lessons impress the ladies in the Love Island villa? Let’s wait and watch.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITV2 and ITVX.

