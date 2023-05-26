Love Island UK season 10: Release date, location, and more explored

Love Island UK is set to return with another season soon. The upcoming segment, season 10, returns for Summers and will feature love-seeking individuals as they get to know each other and form connections.

The ITV show will feature Maya Jama as host, as she aims to guide the islanders towards love. The contestants will attempt to form connections to be the winning couple who splits the grand prize of 50,000 pounds and takes home the crown.

Love Island UK season 10 is set to air on June 5, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

For the sixth time in a row, the show will take islanders to the Mallorca Islands in Spain

The upcoming season of Love Island UK, season 10, is the second installment of the show to air in 2023. When the show was renewed for two seasons, ITV2’s director of reality commissioning and controller, Paul Mortimer, stated that they wanted to make 2023 the Year of Love with two series of the show as opposed to just having a Summer of Love.

The show will take the islanders to Mallorca Islands in Spain for season 10, which is where the past five Summer seasons of Love Island UK have been filmed.

Mike Spencer said about the location:

"So basically the idea behind this was we wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they're opposite each other. So yeah, it has that because I think there's so much more banter when you're cross and going to bed at night."

While the ITV2 show hasn’t yet announced the cast list for season 10, RadioTimes reports that there is a speculated cast list for the Summer Installment. According to the publication, the first rumored contestant is Andre Furtado, a 21-year-old economics graduate who has his own fashion brand, Social Kids. He is ideal for Love Island UK as, according to Mail Online, he is cool, calm, collected, and "ready to mingle."

The next potential cast member is Molly Marsh, the daughter of Janet Marsh. The 24-year-old Molly was allegedly scouted for the show after visiting the South African villa earlier this year.

According to The Sun, she was on tour as an invited guest and made it clear that she would love to be a part of Love Island UK. As a result, she was asked to audition.

Possibly joining the cast of the ITV2 show is Chloe Baker. The 29-year-old model is someone who was shortlisted for season 9 and might appear in the upcoming installment.

Maya Jama will continue as the host

28-year-old Maya Jama, who previously appeared as a host in season 9, will host another season. She is an English actress, model, radio, and television host, and is of Swedish-Somali descent.

The host moved to London at 16 to pursue a career in media broadcasting and started her own YouTube channel while also being a presenter for JumpOff TV. In the past, she has hosted MTV’s The Wrap Up, MTV Essentials, and MTV News. In 2019, she became the host of BBC’s Three’s Glow Up and was on Channel 4’s The Circle along with Alice Levine.

