Who is Ruchee Gurung from Love Island? Meet the beautician and know why she previously rejected the show

Love Island will return with a new season next week on ITV. The summer series will welcome 10 single contestants in the villa in Spain’s Mallorca Islands. All set to find love, Ruchee Gurung is one of the islanders who participated on the show to find a partner.

She is a 24-year-old beautician who revealed that Love Island had called her once in the past. However, she rejected the offer since she had a boyfriend. In an interview, she said:

“I was scouted through Instagram and they reached out to me a couple of years ago for the Winter [series]. At the time I was kind of seeing someone and I really liked him and I was really young.”

Ruchee added:

"I just didn’t feel comfortable and I just didn’t think it was the right time, but my friends thought I was crazy not going on the show for this guy. But when they reached out to me a couple of months ago, I thought, ‘I’m single, I’ve grown, and I’ve got my s**t together, so let’s just try it.’”

The islander will be one of the OG contestants on the British show and will be paired up with a guy in the first episode itself.

Ruchee Gurung grew up in Nepal

Ruchee Gurung’s Love Island bio states that she currently lives in Sutton, England. The Asian beauty revealed in one of her interviews for the show that she grew up in Kathmandu, Nepal.

She was born in Hong Kong and moved to Nepal at the age of two. After that, the beautician went to an American school and thus claimed that her American accent takes over when she is angry.

Speaking about representing her country, Ruchee said:

“I’m so happy to hear that! There’s never been anyone on Love Island who looks quite like me – if there’s ever an Asian on a reality show they’re usually Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese but never from Nepal. I’m so proud to be representing such a small country."

She further stated that her aunt took care of her when she was in Kathmandu while her parents were both working. In a press conference, she spoke about her mother, who warned her to not engage in physical intimacy with anyone on the ITV show. Ruchee said:

“I’m okay. I’m not going to do anything that I don’t feel like doing or anything like that. Especially for example having s*x and things like that. My mum literally was like ‘do whatever you want, just go there, have a good experience, but don’t have s*x on TV', and I was like ‘Mum I’m not going to, don’t worry about it!.”

Ruchee explained that she believes in relationships and family and is looking for someone who is family oriented. Moreover, her dream partner should be funny and have a good sense of fashion. She also wants a guy who is ambitious and has decent dressing sense.

Only time will tell whether she’ll find the right person in the villa who ticks all her boxes. Aside from that, the contestant also mentioned that she is a Maya Jama fan. For those unversed, Maya is a Love Island alum and is currently the host of the show.

Who will join Ruchee Gurung in Love Island UK season 10?

Ruchee Gurung was the first contestant when Love Island’s official social media sites revealed the new islanders.

In addition to her, the dating series will also welcome Mitchel Taylor, Molly Marsh, Catherine Agbaje, Tyrique Hyde, George Fensom, Mehdi Edno, Ella Thomas, André Furtado, and Jess Harding. Each week, the show will send new contestants, aka bombshells, to the villa, leading to a lot of drama and heartbreaks.

Love Island UK season 10 will air episodes daily and will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

