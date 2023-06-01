Who is Molly Marsh from Love Island? Social media influencer’s mother is a famous TV actress

Love Island season 10 announced its 10 new islanders for the summer series premiering on Monday, June 5, on ITV. Social media creator/influencer Molly Marsh is one of the contestants who will enter the villa to find love. Fans might be interested to know her story as she is the daughter of famous TV soap actress Janet Marsh.

For those unaware, the British reality TV show is a dating series where 5 male and 5 female single contestants enter the villa and pair up with each other. Soon, the show keeps sending bombshells, aka newcomers, and the process continues until a few remaining contestants find their partner.

Molly Marsh visited the sets of British Got Talent and Love Island season 9

Molly Marsh is a 21-year-old Doncaster native who is a musical performer and social media creator. Although she has a famous mother and is thus familiar with the showbiz world, Molly has created a name for herself as a social media influencer.

She has given her fans tours to the sets of many reality TV shows, such as British Got Talent and Love Island. While the BGT tour also included her mother/actress Janet Marsh, Molly went to the Love Island season 9 set (winter series 2023) by herself.

For those curious readers, her mom Janet is popularly known for her work in Coronation Street, Still Open All Hours, and Love, Lies and Records.

Molly, on the other hand, is all set to rise to fame with her participation in the ITV dating series. Going by her Instagram handle, she has 44.8K followers and likes to make reels and TikTok videos with her sister Maisie Marsh.

Speaking about her job, Molly said:

“With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa. Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.”

She further explained why she participated in the ITV show's season 10. The youngest female islander said:

“I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

She added that she lives on a farm with her big family, including her “mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken.”

Meanwhile, she will be seen making connections in the Love Island villa. In addition to Molly (21), the islanders include André Furtado (21), Ruchee Gurung (24), Tyrique Hyde (24), George Fensom (24), Catherine Agbaje (22), Mehdi Edno (26), Ella Thomas (23), Mitchel Taylor (26), and Jess Harding (22).

All 10 islanders will enter a beautiful villa on Mallorca Islands in Spain to enjoy the summer season and find love. The new season will be hosted by Maya Jama, who was also the host in the previous installment.

Love Island UK season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

