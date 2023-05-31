Who is André Furtado from Love Island? Meet the youngest male islander on the ITV show

Love Island UK is all set to premiere season 10 on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITV, and will feature 10 single islanders (5 male and 5 female). André Furtado is one of the participants who will enter the villa to find love. Furtado is the youngest male islander this season as his age is 21 years old, while others are over 22.

The Dudley native is a business owner who describes himself as charming with good looks. He also says that he would be bringing some language lessons to the villa and hopes to teach other islanders Portuguese, Spanish, and some Creole. The 22-year-old claims to have "every slice of the pie." He is confident that his multi-lingual quality will woo the ladies in the Love Island villa.

André Furtado claims to fall in love “too quickly”

André Furtado is a 21-year-old business owner who stated in his Love Island interview that he falls in love “too quickly, to be honest.”

He added that when he sees "beautiful ladies," he falls in love with them before even saying hello to them. The contestant on the dating reality show says that he is already planning the wedding when he sees the women.

Explaining his idea of a perfect date, André said that he would love to go strawberry picking and would like to have a field spelling out her name. He added that following this, he would ask the girl to be his girlfriend and said:

"So I’d like to plant a field full of strawberries.”

Only time will tell whether André will find the right partner and will get the chance to propose to her on Love Island.

He also stated that he has “wandering eyes” and that describing him as fun was an understatement. The islander plans to be the center of attention on the ITV show.

He added that he could be named the top grafter and noted:

“Any toes that I've got to step on, sorry but, I’m gonna have to tread on them.”

According to André’s LinkedIn page, he is the founder of Digital Voice. It is a company that “specializes in providing high-quality, results-driven email marketing solutions that help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals.”

He has been running his own business since 2022. In addition to this, he also mentioned that he is an email marketer and has studied at Birmingham City University (BSc in Business Economics).

He is fluent in four languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Creole.

Going by his Instagram handle, André celebrated his 21st birthday on May 14, 2023. Other than this, no additional information is available on social media.

Meanwhile, he is all set to woo the ladies on Love Island season 10, hosted by Maya Jama.

When will Love Island season 10 premiere?

Love Island season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITVX and ITV2.

In addition to André (21), the other cast members include:

Ruchee Gurung (24)

Tyrique Hyde (24)

Molly Marsh (21)

George Fensom (24)

Catherine Agbaje (22)

Mehdi Edno (26)

Ella Thomas (23)

Mitchel Taylor (26)

Jess Harding (22)

The official synopsis of the UK reality TV show reads:

“A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.”

The dating show will be the summer series as the winter version ended in March. The filming will take place in a resort/villa on Mallorca Islands in Spain. Apart from the 10 islanders, new bombshells will enter the villa each week.

The episodes of Love Island season 10 will air on ITV from Monday onwards.

Poll : 0 votes