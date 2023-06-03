Who is Ella Thomas from Love Island? Fashion model once starred in a Brad Pitt movie

Yet another season of Love Island is set to premiere soon on ITV, welcoming a new bunch of islanders from around the UK. One of the contestants in the summer edition will be Ella Thomas, who is a 23-year-old fashion model from Glasgow. Unlike her fellow islanders, she is not new to cameras as she has been featured in music videos and movies.

In her ITV bio, Ella mentioned that she was an extra in Brad Pitt’s 2013 film, World War Z. She said:

“I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Will Ella brag about meeting Brad Pitt and the movie world on Love Island? Viewers will need to tune in to the show to find that out.

Ella Thomas was once named “Female Model of the Year”

Ella Thomas is one of the Love Island season 10 contestants who wants to find love in the villa. Fashion model by profession, the 23-year-old has once won the “Female Model of the Year” title. In October 2022, the Scottish media awards honored her with the title.

With a background in modeling, music video, and a Brad Pitt movie, Ella might become one of the popular islanders on the ITV show. The half-Nigerian and half-Scottish beauty wishes to meet a guy who treats her right.

Speaking about her expectation from Love Island, Ella mentioned:

“When people ask like what's your love language, mine is literally all of them. I just love it when guys like sell me a dream, so sometimes I just get caught up in it and then I'm like ignoring the red flags in the beginning. I just want to find a good guy that just treats me like the queen I am.”

The model said she wants a man who doesn’t take her for granted like her previous boyfriend did. Going by her Instagram, she seemed like an avid traveler as the highlights from Amsterdam to Miami. The feed is filled with her solo pictures, including a few modeling profile photos.

In her Love Island bio, Ella mentioned a few physical traits, which included:

She has a long black curly hair, but she prefers her mane to be straight.

She has her ears and belly button pierced.

She has got long arms and legs.

Ella keeps switching between glam looks and casual streetwear fashion.

She loves her smile and believes her lips to be her best feature.

With a thriving career and good looks, Ella seems to be a strong independent woman who is all set to find her perfect match in the upcoming season of the popular ITV show.

When will Love Island season 10 air on ITV?

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK returned for the summer series after ending its winter edition in March 2023. The upcoming season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on ITVX and ITV2.

The official synopsis of the dating series reads:

“A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.”

The new line-up of islanders includes Ella Thomas, Ruchee Gurung, Mitchel Taylor, Catherine Agbaje, André Furtado, Tyrique Hyde, George Fensom, Mehdi Edno, Molly Marsh, and Jess Harding.

Love Island season 10 will air new episodes from Sunday through Friday on ITVX and ITV2.

