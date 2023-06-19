"Just drop it"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Tyray to move on from "Carmella"

Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired on TLC this Sunday, June 18, at 8 pm ET. Once again, Tyray held on to the hope that his girlfriend of four years, Carmella, was real and there was some miscommunication between her and the producers. He did not even want to hear the call recording where "Carmella" was heard confessing that "she" was really a man named Christian who had been catfishing Tyray.

Tyray's sister tried to make him come to terms with the truth by reverse searching the images, but nothing popped up. This made him even more sure that Carmella might be real and that her boyfriend could have just lied to the producers because of their own jealousy.

He read a text sent from Christian where he admitted that he was very poor and needed the money, so he used Tyray for the $50 to $100 he used to send every month, confessing that he loved Tyray very much. Instead of focusing on the confession, Tyray kept on repeating how Christian said that he loved him.

He was left confused by the entire situation and decided not to block Carmella right away. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans kept on reminding Tyray on Twitter that his girlfriend had not even video-called him once in all the years of their relationship, adding that he was being catfished.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans urge Tyray to get over Carmella

Tyray was very insecure about his body when he started to chat with Carmella on Snapchat. So, he did not want to let go of the possibility that Carmella, or the person chatting with him, had feelings for him even though they had not video called.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Tyray needed to move on from Carmella and wanted someone to give him a reality check.

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Tyray reads the message that says "Carmella" used him for money & has no interest or intention of being with Tyray whatsoever but for some reason Tyray sees the message as encouraging to the situation. #90dayfiance beforethe90days #90dayfiance Tyray reads the message that says "Carmella" used him for money & has no interest or intention of being with Tyray whatsoever but for some reason Tyray sees the message as encouraging to the situation. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance

Rob Bonardi @RobTV451249316 The message says they love Tyray and Tyray says there is some truth to feelings about him....Can we please remember Carmellas a dude! #90DayFiance The message says they love Tyray and Tyray says there is some truth to feelings about him....Can we please remember Carmellas a dude! #90DayFiance

Tyray's sister is concerned that he will start chatting with "Carmella" again

Tyray had not even told his family about his relationship before discovering that he was being catfished. His sister and brother felt that someone took advantage of his nice nature and used him for his money.

His sister is concerned as to why Tyray is not seeing the truth in front of him. She also feels that if Carmella, or the person pretending to be her, makes up an excuse for the texts, Tyray will give the fake relationship another shot.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery + and TLC Go.

