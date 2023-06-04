TLC is bringing back the fan-favorite series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days for its sixth season. The series will premiere on Sunday, June 4, at 8 pm ET and fans will be able to stream the show on Discovery+.

As usual, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will feature new partners preparing to meet their loved ones for the first time in person after dating for way too long. One of the partners will be an American citizen who will go to their boyfriend/ girlfriend’s land and face some pretty serious cultural clashes.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will feature 8 couples

Amanda and Razvan

31-year-old Louisiana resident Amanda lost her husband and her father of two children due to cancer. She did not think that she would find love again until she started to chat with a Romanian social media star, 26-year-old Razvan, who helped her with dealing with her grief.

Amanda fell in love with his model body and warmth, so will be going to Romania after dating him for four months. The pair will try to open up to the new relationship as Razvan tries to connect with Amanda’s children.

Riley and Violet

The 48-year-old Pennsylvania native is a military vet who has faced a lot of betrayals in his past relationships. He has been talking to a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman named Violet online for two years and will meet her for the first time on camera.

The couple might get into a very serious fight as Riley is looking to hire a private investigator for Violet to see if he can trust her.

Christian and Cleo

Christian is a 30-year-old Minnesota native, who calls himself the “life of the party.” He has never found “the one” and wants to explore a new relationship with a 32-year-old London resident named Cleo, who is a neurodivergent transgender. The couple started to talk online a few years ago as friends and now they want to date in person.

Christian has a history of dating cis-women and is unsure how he will feel when they are together.

Tyray and Carmella

33-year-old California resident Tyray has a lot of insecurities about his body, which led him to hold back in the dating world. Now, he has found the love of his life Carmella on a dating app and plans to propose to her in Barbados.

Until now, they have communicated only through Snapchat and Tyray’s family knows nothing about their relationship, which might be disclosed on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

David and Sheila

Will Sheila and David overcome their communication barriers? (Image via TLC)

42-year-old David is a hardworking Nebraska citizen, who was born completely deaf. He met Sheila two years ago and since then they have been talking online via text. Sheila, who is from the Philippines, knows limited sign language, so they might have issues with communication.

David is sure that Sheila is the one but his family and friends have serious doubts.

Meisha and Nicola

43-year-old divorced Catholic convert Meisha was a TV Journalist until she had a “spiritual awakening in her living room.” After that, she met a 46-year-old virgin Nicola, who lives with his mother in Israel. The couple fell in love online and now Meisha is moving to Israel to be with him.

Statler and Dempsey

High-energy, charismatic insect enthusiast Statler, a Texas resident, was adopted and never quite fit in. She has now found love in a British girlfriend Dempsey and the pair has been talking for months.

Statler is yet to tell Dempsey that she plans on moving to London forever to live with her, which she will do in front of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cameras.

Gino and Jasmine

Gino and Jasmine are the only returning couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The pair has been in a rocky relationship for two years and Jasmine is waiting for her K1 Visa to be approved. Until then, Gino will face some serious doubts if Jasmine is with him just for the money.

The pair has also been facing some problems in the bedroom and in real life.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes